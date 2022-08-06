Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
Phone Arena
Is Motorola afraid of competing with Samsung and Apple? The confusing tale of how not to make a flagship
There’s a question on my mind. It has been a question of mine for years now. With the many releases of Motorola’s long-awaited flagships that turned out to be nothing more than higher mid-rangers, this question kept on bugging me more and more. We’ve come to the point...
Phone Arena
Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors
The OnePlus 10T finally made its debut on August 3, and preorders are already open. If you decide to go ahead and buy one, it is probably a great idea to stock up on some screen protectors beforehand, even though the 10T already comes with one installed out of the box.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6
The OnePlus 10T is priced on par with the Pixel 6, skips the zoom camera just like Google's phone, and sports a snappy and barebones Android interface, again like, you guessed it, the Pixel 6. That is why we are pitching the new OnePlus 10T versus the "old" Google Pixel...
Phone Arena
Germany kicks out Oppo and OnePlus for refusing to pay patent fees to Nokia
Nokia owns some essential 5G patents and since sister companies Oppo and OnePlus were found to be using those technologies without paying the licensing fees and there is no such thing as free lunch, especially in the tech world, the BBK-owned Chinese mobile manufacturers were forced to halt sales in Germany.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Phone Arena
Apple AR/MR headset could arrive as soon as January 2023, and will cost more than $2000
Out of all of Apple’s upcoming products, the highest market expectations are on the company’s much-anticipated AR/MR headset (augmented/mixed reality headset). This bit of information was shared by prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The tech pundit published a detailed research note on August 7th with a thorough assessment...
Phone Arena
Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more
If you've been wondering what more could the world's most reliable mobile tech leakers possibly reveal about Samsung's next foldable powerhouses after showing them off in both press-friendly renders and actual hands-on photographs, WinFuture's Roland Quandt has the answer in an incredibly extensive new report (translated here). Unfortunately for those...
NFL・
India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-23, says Morgan Stanley
Aug 10 (Reuters) - India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-2023 as it is best-positioned to generate robust domestic demand, helped by economic policy reforms, a young workforce and business investments, Morgan Stanley economists said.
Phone Arena
Fitbit to remove PC syncing option for its wearables, music transfers are going away too
Fitbit is quietly retiring the Connect app, the only option for those who want to sync their wearable devices via PC and/or Mac. With the removal of the app, the only way to sync a Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker will be through a smartphone. Spotted by 9to5google, the change...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Are you still excited about Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 even after (almost) all of their secrets were revealed, "confirming" two very familiar designs and two even more familiar list of features including just a handful of obvious upgrades over last year's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3?
NFL・
Anger as Recruiter Asks to 'Show Her Around the Room' During Zoom Interview
"Massive red flag," one user said.
Phone Arena
More signs emerge pointing towards Apple's interest in mobile advertising
When Apple sets its mind on doing something, it doesn't do it half-assed. Look at what Apple did with its Services unit. That division, which includes huge revenue generators like the App Store, Apple Pay, AppleCare, iTunes, iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more, is the company's second-largest business after the iPhone. It was only a few years ago that Apple brass, worried about declining iPhone shipments, figured out how to mint money by offering recurring subscriptions to active iPhone users.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile to buy more 600MHz spectrum and will bid on more mid-band airwaves
In April 2017 T-Mobile spent $7.9 billion in an FCC auction of low-band 600MHz spectrum. The wireless carrier ended up with 31MHz of spectrum, 45% of the total amount that the FCC had up for bids. Dish Network spent the second-largest amount at $6.21 billion. Low-band spectrum travels farther than mid and high-band waves and penetrates structures better. What it doesn't do is deliver zippy fast download data speeds.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Moto S30 Pro will be a rare compact flagship
The Motorola Moto S30 Pro has leaked out in its full design glory complete with specs and press images a few days before the official unveiling of Motorola's 2022 flagship crop later in the week. It will consist of the foldable Moto Razr 2022, the high-end Moto Edge 30 Ultra/X30...
Phone Arena
Spotify launches new Home experience for Android users, iOS gets it too
Another week, another Spotify update. The music streaming giant has just announced plans to launch a brand-new Home experience for Android users. The new experience will feature feeds for both Music and Podcast & Shows, and will be coming to iOS at a later date. The main hub for recommendations,...
Phone Arena
Garmin's ridiculously costly new smartwatch offers ridiculous battery life
Far from the world's most successful smartwatch manufacturer, Garmin is virtually unrivaled when it comes to battery life, selling loads of different wearable devices at different prices capable of easily outlasting Apple and Samsung's super-popular models in pretty much any conditions. The industry veteran is unsurprisingly continuing to play to...
9to5Mac
Monday’s best deals: iPad Air 4 $149 off clearance, Anker iPhone accessories from $9, more
We’re back with another round of the best deals, and to kick off the week, a notable clearance sale has gone live on iPad Air 4 at $149 off. That’s alongside official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases at $36 and the latest batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Phone Arena
Apple teaches you how to take memorable photos and videos using iPhone
Apple has recently released a couple of videos to help you learn more about your iPhone's video recording and picture tasking capabilities. The first video is titled "How to Make a Video Montage in Cinematic Mode on iPhone with Arielle Bobb-Willis," which is pretty self-explanatory. Cinematic mode is available on the iPhone 13 line only, although it surely will be offered on the upcoming iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena
Google's new website asks Apple to end the green bubble bullying by supporting RCS
Rich Communication Service (RCS)is the successor to SMS and MMS on Android. RCS does just about the same things that Apple's iMessage does, but only when a message is being sent from one RCS user to another. Similarly, Apple allows iMessages to be sent only between iMessage users. So what is the difference? Well, it seems that iPhone users are more intolerant than those with an Android device.
