Phone Arena

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors

The OnePlus 10T finally made its debut on August 3, and preorders are already open. If you decide to go ahead and buy one, it is probably a great idea to stock up on some screen protectors beforehand, even though the 10T already comes with one installed out of the box.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6

The OnePlus 10T is priced on par with the Pixel 6, skips the zoom camera just like Google's phone, and sports a snappy and barebones Android interface, again like, you guessed it, the Pixel 6. That is why we are pitching the new OnePlus 10T versus the "old" Google Pixel...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Germany kicks out Oppo and OnePlus for refusing to pay patent fees to Nokia

Nokia owns some essential 5G patents and since sister companies Oppo and OnePlus were found to be using those technologies without paying the licensing fees and there is no such thing as free lunch, especially in the tech world, the BBK-owned Chinese mobile manufacturers were forced to halt sales in Germany.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Phone Arena

Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more

If you've been wondering what more could the world's most reliable mobile tech leakers possibly reveal about Samsung's next foldable powerhouses after showing them off in both press-friendly renders and actual hands-on photographs, WinFuture's Roland Quandt has the answer in an incredibly extensive new report (translated here). Unfortunately for those...
Phone Arena

More signs emerge pointing towards Apple's interest in mobile advertising

When Apple sets its mind on doing something, it doesn't do it half-assed. Look at what Apple did with its Services unit. That division, which includes huge revenue generators like the App Store, Apple Pay, AppleCare, iTunes, iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more, is the company's second-largest business after the iPhone. It was only a few years ago that Apple brass, worried about declining iPhone shipments, figured out how to mint money by offering recurring subscriptions to active iPhone users.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

T-Mobile to buy more 600MHz spectrum and will bid on more mid-band airwaves

In April 2017 T-Mobile spent $7.9 billion in an FCC auction of low-band 600MHz spectrum. The wireless carrier ended up with 31MHz of spectrum, 45% of the total amount that the FCC had up for bids. Dish Network spent the second-largest amount at $6.21 billion. Low-band spectrum travels farther than mid and high-band waves and penetrates structures better. What it doesn't do is deliver zippy fast download data speeds.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

The Motorola Moto S30 Pro will be a rare compact flagship

The Motorola Moto S30 Pro has leaked out in its full design glory complete with specs and press images a few days before the official unveiling of Motorola's 2022 flagship crop later in the week. It will consist of the foldable Moto Razr 2022, the high-end Moto Edge 30 Ultra/X30...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Spotify launches new Home experience for Android users, iOS gets it too

Another week, another Spotify update. The music streaming giant has just announced plans to launch a brand-new Home experience for Android users. The new experience will feature feeds for both Music and Podcast & Shows, and will be coming to iOS at a later date. The main hub for recommendations,...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Garmin's ridiculously costly new smartwatch offers ridiculous battery life

Far from the world's most successful smartwatch manufacturer, Garmin is virtually unrivaled when it comes to battery life, selling loads of different wearable devices at different prices capable of easily outlasting Apple and Samsung's super-popular models in pretty much any conditions. The industry veteran is unsurprisingly continuing to play to...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple teaches you how to take memorable photos and videos using iPhone

Apple has recently released a couple of videos to help you learn more about your iPhone's video recording and picture tasking capabilities. The first video is titled "How to Make a Video Montage in Cinematic Mode on iPhone with Arielle Bobb-Willis," which is pretty self-explanatory. Cinematic mode is available on the iPhone 13 line only, although it surely will be offered on the upcoming iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google's new website asks Apple to end the green bubble bullying by supporting RCS

Rich Communication Service (RCS)is the successor to SMS and MMS on Android. RCS does just about the same things that Apple's iMessage does, but only when a message is being sent from one RCS user to another. Similarly, Apple allows iMessages to be sent only between iMessage users. So what is the difference? Well, it seems that iPhone users are more intolerant than those with an Android device.
INTERNET

