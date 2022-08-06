Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
azbigmedia.com
3 misconceptions about the residential real estate market
Much like we experienced at the onset of the pandemic, the residential real estate market is having a moment where many are unsure of what to expect. Unfortunately, that has led to some misconceptions. We wanted to set the record straight. : Arizona No. 2 for largest house price appreciation.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
2 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals
Two Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
azbigmedia.com
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
azbigmedia.com
Camelot Homes begins selling Willow luxury community in Phoenix
Camelot Homes announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Willow, located at N. 15th Ave and W. Northern Ave in Phoenix. Willow is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on ¼-acre lots in North Central Phoenix. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Valley Tribune
Some home markets cooling faster than Chandler
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and Chandler is a bit behind, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
Real estate firm Clayco breaks ground on industrial development in Mesa
PHOENIX — Real estate development and construction firm Clayco this week broke ground on a four-building flex-industrial development in Mesa. Power Industrial, which is located in the Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power roads, is scheduled to complete construction by March 2023, according to a press release.
AZFamily
Contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix man after leaving unfinished work
Contract shows cost of busing migrants from Arizona to Washington, D.C. around $80K. According to a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC, the State of Arizona pays $82,146 per bus. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after her moon roof shatters in car wash. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbex.com
Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location
As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
KTAR.com
Here are 4 signs the HVAC unit needs to be replaced
PHOENIX — When you think about home investments, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?. Pool renovations and kitchen upgrades may seem enticing, but at the forefront of these investments arguably should be what residents use the most. In a state where summertime is sweltering, access to a functioning HVAC unit can be critical.
azbigmedia.com
Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry
“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
AZFamily
Fake contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mohan Deb has $1,500 back in his pocket, and he couldn’t be happier. “You’re on my side. You really helped me,” Mohan said. In a previous On Your Side report, Mohan explained that he had hired a guy named Escadon Candelario. He goes by the nickname “Lalo” and runs a business called Mi Padre Landscaping.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Phoenix restaurants heavily impacted by inflation
If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee...
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale offers free mediation service for feuding neighbors
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. It’s called the Mediation Program, and it’s free for Scottsdale residents to use. To get started, the person who has an...
iheart.com
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona
Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell early Tuesday morning in the Valley?
PHOENIX — Overnight storms brought to the Valley early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms late Monday night and going into Tuesday morning, and more storms are expected later this week. Areas around Fountain Hills received the most rain with the region surrounding McDowell...
AZFamily
Storms chances throughout the week in metro Phoenix
Surveillance video caught the moment a Wendy's employee punched a 67-year-old customer in Prescott Valley. Chandler Fire Department saves man after he goes into cardiac arrest. Chandler firefighters saved a man after he went into cardiac arrest. Housing market easing in the Valley, realtor says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Scottsdale offers dispute mediation services for residents
Lalo Candelario called On Your Side and said he would return half of the $3,000. He claimed he needed the other half to pay for the material and his labor. Kyler Murray replaces Arizona Cardinals fan's lost autographed jersey. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. Zak was led on the field...
WATCH: Intense Lightning Strike Sets Palm Tree on Fire in Middle of Arizona Neighborhood
Who doesn’t love a good summer storm? Although summer showers might be a nice respite from these scorching temps, they can also bring some dangerous phenomena. Case and point: lightning strikes. Recently, onlookers in Scottsdale, Arizona, were left flabbergasted when they saw a palm tree engulfed in flames. In...
fabulousarizona.com
Restaurant of the Week: Eat Up Drive In
From the team behind Valley hotspots like The Hot Chick and Diego Pops, Eat Up Drive In is a family-owned, chic comfort food hub in Arcadia, with food that is cooked with care and served up fast. Forget everything you know about drive-throughs; Eat Up Drive In offers the convenience...
Comments / 0