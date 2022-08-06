Firefighters Extricate Driver In Three-SUV Elmwood Park Crash

Elmwood Park firefighters work to free the trapped and injured driver. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Elmwood Park firefighters extricated a driver from an SUV that landed on its side after hitting two parked vehicles.

Her rescuers worked in tandem to cut open the Honda CR-V after the early-morning crash Saturday outside the Elmwood Village apartments on Mola Boulevard off Broadway.

She was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with undetermined injuries.

Her vehicle and one of the two struck SUVs -- a Honda CX-5 -- had to be towed from the scene.

A Toyota Venza that also was hit was driveable.

