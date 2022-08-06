AAPI Community Organizers discuss ongoing fight for inclusion and diversity
(KRON) — Community organizers Hudson Liao (Founder, Asians are Strong) and Justin Zhu (Co-Founder, Stand with Asian Americans) join KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss Inclusion in the media, and the ongoing fight to represent the diversity of Asian cultures and experiences in the Bay Area.
