AAPI Community Organizers discuss ongoing fight for inclusion and diversity

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

(KRON) — Community organizers Hudson Liao (Founder, Asians are Strong) and Justin Zhu (Co-Founder, Stand with Asian Americans) join KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss Inclusion in the media, and the ongoing fight to represent the diversity of Asian cultures and experiences in the Bay Area.

