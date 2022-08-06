Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
N.J. hospital marketing director arrested after a cache of 39 guns and ammo are found in an office closet
A New Jersey hospital marketing director was arrested this week after a bomb threat at the facility led police to discover a cache of weapons and ammunition stashed in an unlocked office closet. Reuven Alonalayoff, who worked at Hudson Regional Hospital, was taken into custody Sunday at Newark Liberty International...
Gang initiation eyed in apparently random shooting of innocent teen on New York City street
Bideo shows a group of four -- two of them armed -- opening fire on the 17-year-old male victim, who runs across the street to get away but was struck in the leg.
In 1996, she survived a shooting in N.J. Now she helps prevent them
Pamela Johnson said she was 22 when someone shot her at a gathering in Jersey City’s West Bergen neighborhood. The 48-year-old mom of a then four-year-old daughter said the bullet hit her torso. Though she physically recovered, Johnson — who now considers herself an activist — said gun violence survivors face stigma and suffer from trauma, which sometimes leads to more problems down the road.
NYPD officers leave in record-breaking exodus before full pensions set in: They're risking 'everything'
Over 1,000 New York City police officers have filed to leave the department in 2022, raising doubts about the city's ability to maintain a substantive police force and maintain safety and security. Former NYPD detective Jason Caputo and Blue Lives Matter NYC founder Joe Imperatrice weighed in on the law...
N.J. mom helped cover up killing of her 2-year-old by abusive boyfriend, cops say
A New Jersey mom helped her boyfriend cover up the killing of her 2-year-old daughter three years ago and spun multiple lies to explain the toddler’s disappearance while continuing to collect child support from the girl’s father, according to authorities. Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, and Matthew Chiles,...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Jersey City shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.
Auto-body shops called on to help find hit-and-run driver who killed Linden, NJ student
LINDEN — The reward to find the driver that struck a Rahway High School junior has been increased by the attorney representing his family. Rayan Bien-Aima, 18, was struck while crossing an intersection in front of Aviation Plaza about 11:25 p.m. on April 25. The vehicle, a dark coupe or sedan, continued north on Route 1 toward Elizabeth. He died on July 2 at a rehab facility.
Plainfield, NJ man who stabbed girlfriend 94 times wins appeal for new trial
PLAINFIELD — A new trial has been ordered for a New Jersey man sentenced to six decades in prison in the stabbing death of his girlfriend more than a decade ago. Anthony James was convicted of murder and weapons counts in the September 2011 slaying of 48-year-old Audrey Tanksley, who authorities said was stabbed 94 times in their Plainfield home. James, 61, asserted that Tanksley was the aggressor during an argument, but jurors convicted him after deliberating for just 45 minutes.
Franklin NJ man charged with attempted murder for stabbing, prosecutors say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 32-year-old man drove after and stabbed a man following an argument at a local gas station, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Matthew Hall, of Franklin, is charged with first-degree attempted murder along with two counts of unlawful weapons possession. McDonald said the argument...
Fetty Wap Busted By Feds For Making Death Threat, Flashing Gun On Facetime While Free On Bond
Paterson rapper Fetty Wap is in custody again, this time for flashing a gun and threatening to kill a “rat” during a Facetime call while he was free on bond in another case, federal authorities said. The Dec. 11, 2021 video call violated conditions of the hip-hop artist’s...
ALERT CENTER: Newark police actively search for shooting suspect
Newark police are actively searching for 38-year-old Anthony Phelps in connecting with a shooting that took place on July 15 at Hillside and Avon avenues.
Man stabbed more than 15 times in Bronx attack: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two attackers walked up to a man in the Bronx early on Monday and stabbed him more than 15 times, critically injuring the victim, police said. The 26-year-old man was on East Kingsbridge Road near Creston Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when the attackers approached and, unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed the victim […]
Heroin and fentanyl mill dismantled in New Jersey, 3 arrested
WEST NEW YORK, NJ (Hudson County) – A two-month long inveisgation has led to the arrest of three New Jersey residents for various drug offenses, seizure of 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and the dismantling of a drug mill, according to the New Jersey State Police. In May...
New Jersey hospital worker arrested after ‘large cache of rifles, shotguns, handguns’ found inside office
The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital has been arrested after police say they found "a large cache of rifles, shotguns and handguns, along with assorted ammunition for the firearms" in an unlocked closet inside the facility. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, was taken into custody Sunday at...
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
DNA testing leads to neighbor's arrest in 1996 Bronx cold case murder
Police have arrested Gregory Fleetwood in the 1996 cold case murder of Jasmine Porter, who was found dead in her Bronx home.
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
At least 1 is dead after a violent weekend in Jersey City with multiple overnight shootings
It was a violent weekend in Jersey City with police responding to multiple shootings across the city.
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
