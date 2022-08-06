ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County DA settles with trucking company responsible for oil spill near Schellville

By PHIL BARBER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9who_0h7ZvIts00

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday reached a settlement with Rinehart Oil and one of its drivers in the wake of a tanker spill in 2019 on Highway 121 near the Big Bend intersection.

The agreement compels the Ukiah-based trucking company to pay $90,000 in enforcement costs and civil penalties because of the spill, which dispersed as much as 4,500 gallons of petroleum onto the roadway and adjoining lands, including a shallow culvert that connects to Sonoma Creek.

“My office is committed to protecting this county’s natural resources and holding businesses responsible for harming the environment,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a statement.

Under terms of the settlement, Rinehart Oil will pay a total of $70,000 in civil penalties, with $30,000 to the Sonoma County Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund, $30,000 to the state Fish and Game Preservation Fund and $10,000 to the DA’s office.

Rinehart, a family-owned business established in 1959, will also pay $15,000 to Ravitch’s office and $6,000 to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for “costs incurred in connection with this action,” according to the judgment written by visiting Judge Elliott Daum for Sonoma County Superior Court.

In addition, the court document includes an injunction that restrains Rinehart Oil from violating several sections of the California Health and Safety Code for five years. These include disposing or storing hazardous waste in a nonapproved location and depositing petroleum in any California waterways.

The spill occurred Nov. 16, 2019, when a Rinehart driver — alternately named as Charles Rodney Pacheco and Rodney Charles Pacheco in the settlement — lost control of his northbound tanker while cresting a rise near Viansa Winery. The truck overturned, leaking most of its hold of petroleum.

Fuel odors permeated the air at the winery for several days, according to a Sonoma Index-Tribune story at the time. The spill took several weeks to clean up.

Rinehart Oil worked cooperatively with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention & Response at the time of the spill to clean up the mess and remediate damage, according to Ravitch. That including contracting with Simpson & Simpson Management, the Index-Tribune reported. The company covered the off-road area with a plastic tarp and excavated contaminated soil.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

Comments / 1

Related
marinlocalnews.com

Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County

Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
viatravelers.com

17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California

There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma

LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road. In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties

North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Industry
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay crews douse garbage fire after truck dumps burning load in Windsor

WINDSOR -- Crews in Sonoma County were able to extinguish a garbage fire in Windsor Tuesday after a truck was forced to dump its burning load in front of a park, authorities said.The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the load in the garbage truck caught fire, forcing the driver to dump his load on a residential street in front of Robbins Park in Windsor. The load was reportedly near the intersection of Billington Lane and Cornell Street. The Sonoma County Fire District Twitter account posted images of crews at the scene of the fire.While the trash fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said crews would be on scene for a couple of hours cleaning up the mess. Residents were advised to avoid the area.  
WINDSOR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Trucking Company#Winery#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rinehart Oil
ksro.com

La Tortilla Factory’s Carlos Tamayo Passes Away

A key figure of La Tortilla Factory has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Carlos Tamayo died on July 29th in his Santa Rosa home surrounded by family at the age of 76. Carlos was born in 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska. After serving in the army and becoming a financial analyst, he helped his parents, Jose and Mary, start La Tortilla Factory in 1977 with a $75,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. Carlos went into the business full time expanding and refining operations along the way which included recruiting various family members. In 1988, the family closed their Mexicattessen on Dutton Avenue and switched primarily to producing and selling tortillas. The Tamayo family sold a majority interest in La Tortilla Factory in 2021 to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. It was then Carlos retired from his last role with the company: chairman of the board of directors.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss warehouse and housing projects

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission is set to consider projects this week that include a new warehouse and a housing project that features both apartments and houses near Westside Park. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers at Lakeport...
LAKEPORT, CA
7x7.com

Guide to Sonoma County Apple Season: Where to Pick, Eat Pie, Sip Cider + More

While grapes may be Sonoma Valley's most enticing draw, another crop steals the spotlight late summer into fall. Apples—which were a popular crop here before vineyards supplanted many of the orchards—offer an alternative to wine-tasting, especially in August, when an annual festival celebrates the Gravenstein, the area's best-known variety.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Truth about Napa beer-themed amusement park revealed

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – As KRON4 reported last month, the New Belgium Brewing Company promised on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – “coming soon to Napa.” But when planning officials cast doubt on whether such a plan would be allowed in the county, and the company did not respond to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Government Technology

Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers

(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
mendofever.com

Traffic Logjam on Highway 101 South of Hopland After Single Vehicle Accident

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate that a truck pulling a trailer wrecked just south of the Green Bridge in Hopland at approximately 12:10 p.m. The truck is reportedly off of the roadway but the 25′ trailer blocked the northbound lane of Highway 101....
HOPLAND, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
272
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy