ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Children meet classic McDonald’s characters during treasure hunt at the Erie Zoo

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCHjZ_0h7Zugqz00

The Erie Zoo held its annual McDonald’s Day treasure hunt on Saturday as children ages 12 and under searched around the park for hidden treasure.

Those children received a map upon entering the zoo that they could follow.

The map lead the kids to different ports around the zoo with a variety of different prizes.

Guests were also invited to a meet and greet with the famous mascots of McDonald’s including a special visit from Ronald McDonald himself.

You could earn over $70K a year eating candy — here’s how

“McDonald’s Day adds a little something extra for you to do on your daily visit to the zoo. There’s a lot of fun, free little giveaways. You also get to meet some of your favorite characters. Some of the parents are really going to enjoy the people behind me like Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburgular. They’re going to remember them from growing up and the kids are going to love seeing Ronald McDonald,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Event Coordinator for Erie Zoo.

At the end of the treasure hunt where X marks the spot, kids were able to pick out a special McDonald’s Day toy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood

Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

WQLN PBS STREAM Machine brings the classroom to neighborhood kids

A mobile outreach program is hitting the streets of Erie to bring the classroom to neighborhoods kids. The WQLN PBS STREAM Machine will bring kids hands on lessons in Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STREAM). Kids will get the chance to use stream kits and PBS KIDS books donated by Hooked on Books […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Chef Lisa Heidelberg announces new ready to go whole food meals

The host of Good Morning Erie’s What’s Cooking segment is expanding her meals-ready-to-eat food lines. Chef Lisa Heidelberg announced an agreement to offer ready to go, whole food meals through the Erie Co-op. She is hoping to find a niche with families who want to eat healthy meals, but may not have the time for […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
City
Mcdonald, PA
Titusville Herald

‘Cheap old’ Titusville house goes viral

Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair. One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Port Farms Flower Festival Begins This Weekend

Despite it being only the 2nd Annual Flower Festival at Waterford's Port Farms, it's already become a tradition for some. "Sun flowers my favorite flower," said Sarah Testa, who was at the festival with her son, Thayer. "So it's really fun for us to come out and do this and then it segues into fall fun and we just love it."
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Greater Erie Youth for Christ holds back to school bash

It’s almost time to go back to school, but before students head back to the classroom, the community held a back to school bash day. The Greater Erie Youth for Christ Members holding a special event on August 9 to welcome families and enjoy a day of fun. This was an event to let kids […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week:

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Boo – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Boo is a young male Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Boo recently came to the center...
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Treasure Hunt#The Erie Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Fourth mural in Erie project unveiled at Erie Fire Department

The fourth mural in the Purposeful Placemaking Project is being unveiled to highlight aspects of an east Erie neighborhood. Over the duration of the project, the artist Christina Wolfe met with teenagers through Careers & Dreams, an organization that provides career developmental opportunities to individuals ages 14 through 21. Aspects of the mural that highlights […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

‘Mambo’ jams out at the 814 music series

The 814 fest concert series continues its trek across Erie. On Sunday, the music series made its way to Baldwin Park on West 24th St. The band “Mambo” entertained the crowd with its Latin-style offerings. The 814 series started on July 10 and is being held in three west side parks, as well as three […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Kaleidoscope Grove unites two sides of Erie with sculptures

Two sides of Erie are being united by sculptures thanks to a grant Erie Arts and Culture received in 2019. Eastside and Westside neighborhoods in Erie are coming together with help from a new project called Kaleidoscope Grove. The sculptures are put in place to end the divide on State Street between the neighborhoods and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off

The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

19 Erie County water access areas are dangerous to dogs

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 19 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day 2022: Support your favorite nonprofits today

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Today is Erie Gives Day. Tuesday, Aug. 9 marks the 12th annual Erie Gives Day where people have an opportunity to support their favorite local nonprofits. The Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day started at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Those donating have 12 hours to contribute (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) This year, there […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Titusville Police Department Removes Bear from Playground

The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports of a bear on 2nd St. in Titusville, on Monday evening. The roughly 258 pound bear was removed from the tree after being tranquilized, from there the bear had to be slid down the playground slide to make it safely to the ground.
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Concert Band of Northwest PA passes baton to new director

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — To understand the passion, one needs only to witness a member describe the music: “There’s a lot of notes. Quickly. Lots of accidentals up and down — ‘ticka-ticka ticka-ticka ticka-ticka,’ and lots of good tonguing. It’s the challenge piece. Whereas I’m in the clarinet section and I’m playing ‘da-da-dadda da-da-dadda da-da-dadda,’ up and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Aircraft to drop rabies vaccines on western Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rabies prevention efforts will be focused on raccoons over the next few weeks in Erie County. Throughout western Erie County, the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is planning to distribute baits with rabies vaccines. The vaccine baits will be dropped from low-flying aircraft into a 16-mile area that includes Albion, Springfield, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
eriereader.com

Reaping What We Sow: Preserving the Historic Barns of Erie

When one thinks of Erie's historic architecture, the first buildings that come to mind are usually ornate and awe-inspiring mansions, churches, or museums. But in reality, some of the oldest structures that exist in Erie County are its barns, which are oftentimes older than the homes on the same property, and can tell a vibrant history of early immigrant culture and agricultural heritage through their style and structure.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy