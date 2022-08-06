ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dutch man accused in online harassment case found guilty

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian jury found a Dutch man guilty on Saturday of extortion, harassment and other charges related to a case of a Canadian teenager who was blackmailed to expose herself in front of a webcam. The 15-year-old later committed suicide after detailing her harassment on a YouTube video watched by millions around the world.

The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial of Aydin Coban has found him guilty on all charges he faced, including communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possession and distribution of child pornography in relation to the Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, teen Amanda Todd.

She was 15 years old when she died by suicide in 2012 after posting a video that described being tormented by an online harasser.

The jury’s unanimous verdict comes a day after deliberations got underway.

Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in 2020 after being convicted in Amsterdam of similar charges involving dozens of young girls and gay men.

Amanda Todd brought the problem of cyber bullying to mainstream attention in Canada after she posted the video on YouTube in which she told her story with handwritten signs, describing how she was lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.

The picture ended up on a Facebook page made by the stranger, to which her friends were added.

She was repeatedly bullied, despite changing schools, before finally killing herself weeks after posting the video.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman’s unborn child. She could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges. Linton, a 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston, Texas, made her first court appearance Monday after being released from a hospital over the weekend. Linton, who appeared in a wheelchair, didn’t enter a plea and her arraignment was continued to October. She was ordered held without bail pending a bail hearing next week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Woman charged with embezzling from WVa clerk’s office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who worked in a county clerk’s office in West Virginia has been charged with taking funds paid to the office for back taxes. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, worked in the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office, where she is accused of taking more than $21,000 and using it for herself, news outlets reported, citing court records.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for child exploitation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man convicted of exploiting children online has been sentenced to nearly 36 years in prison. According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, John DiMolfetto of Gates, Oregon, created dozens of profiles online and texting accounts to manipulate, deceive and exploit children as young as age 7 for nearly a decade, the Corvallis Gazette Times reported. A jury found the 39-year-old guilty this month on 23 counts involving online sexual exploitation of children. According to Oregon’s online court database, the charges included multiple counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, luring a minor and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Investigators believe DiMolfetto exploited or tried to exploit over 300 children across the U.S. in the six months before his arrest in May 2020.
GATES, OR
The Associated Press

Police: Farmington woman has recanted her kidnapping story

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A Farmington woman who filed a false kidnapping report will not be facing charges, according to authorities. The woman told police on Aug. 1 that two husky men pulled her off a sidewalk into a van that had blackened windows and no license plate. She said it occurred in front of a busy car wash and was able to fight off the alleged attackers. Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe announced Saturday that the woman has recanted her story and asked the public to exercise compassion for her.
FARMINGTON, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Todd
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Online Harassment#New Westminster#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Dutch#Canadian#Coban
The Associated Press

Man who threatened deputies with knife is shot and killed

OSTEGO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who threatened them with a knife early Sunday in Ostego, which is about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said the man had threatened to harm his family and himself before deputies arrived at a home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Initially the man agreed to go the hospital, but before an ambulance arrived he grabbed a knife and fled into the neighborhood. Deputies confronted the man in a backyard and tried to subdue him with their Tasers, but that wasn’t successful. The sheriff’s office said that when the man threatened the deputies with the knife, two deputies shot him. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
The Associated Press

Driver arrested in floodwaters death of passenger near Mora

MORA, N.M. (AP) — A Guadalupita man has been arrested for driving a pickup truck into floodwaters in Mora, allegedly leading to the death of his passenger, authorities said Tuesday. New Mexico State Police said 30-year-old John Vasquez has been booked into the San Miguel County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing an accident with knowledge of death or great bodily harm. Police say officers received a call Sunday about witnesses seeing a pickup truck being swept away by floodwaters. Rescue personnel say Vasquez exited the vehicle and received first aid for minor injuries.
MORA, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Netherlands
The Associated Press

Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021

PHOENIX (AP) — A Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019, according to authorities. Federal prosecutors said 30-year-old Tre C. James was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence. Roberta McVickers, who is listed in court documents as an attorney for James, did not immediately respond to a message left Monday by The Associated Press. Prosecutors said James is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Yazzie of Pinon. She was last seen on the Navajo Nation and reported missing in the summer of 2019.
PINON, AZ
The Associated Press

Missing man’s remains found, 3 arrested for murder

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — The remains of a 22-year-old Hammond man reported missing in July have been found nearly 15 miles northeast of his hometown, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Search and Rescue members found Tyronne Neal’s remains in a shallow grave in Husser, an unincorporated community in the parish, on Aug. 2. The next day, detectives arrested a man and a woman who were allegedly responsible for Neal’s July 17 disappearance, WAFB-TV reported.
HAMMOND, LA
The Associated Press

Coroner: All 10 fire victims died of smoke inhalation

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — All 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week died of smoke inhalation, authorities said Monday. Autopsies were completed Saturday and Sunday on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck, according to the Luzerne County coroner’s office. A ruling on the manner of death for all 10 — classifying the deaths as accidents or homicides, for example — is pending the results of the state police investigation into the fire, officials said.
NESCOPECK, PA
The Associated Press

Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said. No foul play is suspected, according to the statement. A cause of death was not provided. In late July, the department reported the death of James Patrick Wheeler, 91, at the Goose Creek Correctional Center. The department said he had been in its custody since 1993 and was serving a sentence in a murder case.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy