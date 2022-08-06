Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
8-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Robeson County to be widened to 8 lanes starting this fall
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be widened four lanes to eight lanes after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $283 million contract for the project near St. Pauls. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, was awarded the contract to widen the eight-mile stretch of […]
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
Up and Coming Weekly
Homebuilder to build manufacturing facility on Dunn Road
Homebuilder NVR Inc. plans to invest $25 million to build a factory on Dunn Road, creating 189 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Fortune 500 company plans to build a 145,000-square-foot manufacturing operation on 22 acres on Dunn Road in Fayetteville. The facility will manufacture trusses, wall panel systems and other homebuilding components, according to local economic development officials.
Up and Coming Weekly
Hope Mills manager: Town heading in the right direction
Hope Mills Town Manager Scott Meszaros on Monday night, Aug. 1 reviewed a “State of the Town’’ slide presentation that highlighted town accomplishments including growth in commercial development, the completion of residential housing and investments in crime-fighting technology. “The town has seen about 17% growth in annexation,’’...
chathamjournal.com
Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County
Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
NC town to seek new police chief as investigation into resignations, allegations wraps
After some public pressure to fire her, the fate of the Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones is unclear. Kenly drew national attention after all its police officers and clerks resigned.
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
Up and Coming Weekly
Talks on county sales tax distribution on the horizon
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 told members of the Board of Commissioners that talks about the county’s sales tax revenue distribution method are on the horizon. Cannon prepped commissioners on the upcoming issue of how the county will share sales tax revenue with municipalities. Her...
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council District 1: Jensen talks post-election, helping families, liaison with Fort Bragg
Fayetteville City Council member Kathy Keefe Jensen is excited to be back on City Council for her fifth term. Jensen was originally elected to serve District 1 on the Fayetteville City Council in Nov. 2013. District 1 runs across the city's northern edge. It includes residential neighborhoods on Fort Bragg,...
Up and Coming Weekly
City Council considers compensation plan for members
The Fayetteville City Council gave consensus approval at its meeting Aug. 1 to have city administrators research the possibilities of a tax-deferred compensation plan for its members after they leave office. The directive was in response to Councilmen D.J. Haire and Chris Davis, who asked for information on “some form...
cbs17
Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Johnston, Harnett counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for both Johnston and Harnett counties through 5:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Raleigh said. At 5:11 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Angier/Lillington moving northeast at 15 miles per hour with 60 mph wind gusts.
cbs17
Fayetteville splash pad closes, getting upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades. The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement. But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon announces plans to retire
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon plans to retire effective Dec. 1, according to a news release from the county. Cannon informed the Board of Commissioners of her decision on Monday, the release said. Cannon has 32 years of service with Cumberland County and has been county manager since 2014. “It...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County
Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
jocoreport.com
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners
SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
wkml.com
Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina
Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
Residents to weigh in on $97 million bond package to transform Fayetteville
Fayetteville's city council is holding a public hearing on a major bond package at City Hall on Monday night. Proponents of the package plan to use it to transform the city.
