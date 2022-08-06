ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Homebuilder to build manufacturing facility on Dunn Road

Homebuilder NVR Inc. plans to invest $25 million to build a factory on Dunn Road, creating 189 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Fortune 500 company plans to build a 145,000-square-foot manufacturing operation on 22 acres on Dunn Road in Fayetteville. The facility will manufacture trusses, wall panel systems and other homebuilding components, according to local economic development officials.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Government
Up and Coming Weekly

Hope Mills manager: Town heading in the right direction

Hope Mills Town Manager Scott Meszaros on Monday night, Aug. 1 reviewed a “State of the Town’’ slide presentation that highlighted town accomplishments including growth in commercial development, the completion of residential housing and investments in crime-fighting technology. “The town has seen about 17% growth in annexation,’’...
HOPE MILLS, NC
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Talks on county sales tax distribution on the horizon

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 told members of the Board of Commissioners that talks about the county’s sales tax revenue distribution method are on the horizon. Cannon prepped commissioners on the upcoming issue of how the county will share sales tax revenue with municipalities. Her...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

City Council considers compensation plan for members

The Fayetteville City Council gave consensus approval at its meeting Aug. 1 to have city administrators research the possibilities of a tax-deferred compensation plan for its members after they leave office. The directive was in response to Councilmen D.J. Haire and Chris Davis, who asked for information on “some form...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Johnston, Harnett counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for both Johnston and Harnett counties through 5:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Raleigh said. At 5:11 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Angier/Lillington moving northeast at 15 miles per hour with 60 mph wind gusts.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville splash pad closes, getting upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades. The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement. But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon announces plans to retire

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon plans to retire effective Dec. 1, according to a news release from the county. Cannon informed the Board of Commissioners of her decision on Monday, the release said. Cannon has 32 years of service with Cumberland County and has been county manager since 2014. “It...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Medical Clinic expands dermatology services to Lee County

Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) announced it is expanding its dermatology department to serve the community of Lee County. The new office is located on the lower level of 1818 Doctors Drive in Sanford. This will be PMC dermatology’s second location, with its other office located at PMC – Morganton Park, 200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines.
LEE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners

SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville, Charlotte Have Deadliest Roads in North Carolina

Out of 229,011 miles of roads in North Carolina, it turns out the deadliest stretch of it is right here in Fayetteville. According to our friends at MoneyGeek.com, the stretch of Cliffdale Road from Beverly Drive to Landsdowne Road is the deadliest spot in the state. There were 10 fatal accidents in that 4.9 mile stretch from 2018-2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

