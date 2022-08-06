ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities

Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
The Associated Press

Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
washingtonbeerblog.com

Yes, in fact, Oregon and Washington hops are different

A recently released report confirms what brewers have always known. Hops are impacted by terroir. For instance, Mosaic hops grown in Oregon’s Willamette Valley are not the same as Mosaic hops grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley. A particular variety of hop will exhibit different characteristics depending on exactly where it was grown and the conditions under which it was grown.
The Oregonian

Emily’s List endorses Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s 5th District race

Emily’s List, which supports Democratic pro-choice women, announced Tuesday it is endorsing Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race. The two-woman race will pit McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat, against Republican nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the former Happy Valley mayor and one of two women on the November ballot who could become the first Latina elected to Congress from Oregon. The other is Andrea Salinas, the Democratic nominee for Oregon’s 6th District.
The Oregonian

Oregon wolf killing spurs $11.5k reward for shooter

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is looking for the person or people who fatally shot a collared wolf in northeastern Oregon last week, and conservation groups have offered a $11,500 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation. A 2-year-old female wolf known as...
ijpr.org

State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers

Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
News Break
Politics
Channel 6000

A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Unattainable goals on COVID-19

It is no surprise COVID-19 contact tracers in Multnomah County were overwhelmed from the get-go as identified by the recent county audit and reported in The Oregonian/OregonLive. “Multnomah County’s COVID-19 investigators were too overwhelmed to call even half of those sick, audit finds,” July 27). I would assume most other counties were as well.
