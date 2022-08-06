Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities
Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
Yes, in fact, Oregon and Washington hops are different
A recently released report confirms what brewers have always known. Hops are impacted by terroir. For instance, Mosaic hops grown in Oregon’s Willamette Valley are not the same as Mosaic hops grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley. A particular variety of hop will exhibit different characteristics depending on exactly where it was grown and the conditions under which it was grown.
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
Oregon’s Indigenous language institute continues to thrive as it crosses 25-year mark
Decades of government policies aimed at forcibly assimilating Native Americans, guided by the notion of “kill the Indian and save the man,” included generations of Indigenous children ripped away from their families and placed in boarding schools, where speaking their language was forbidden. The cumulative result was the...
Former PPB officer, LGBTQ trailblazer Mike Garvey dies at 68
Mike Garvey, who may have been PPB's first openly gay male officer, passed away on Monday at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.
Emily’s List endorses Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s 5th District race
Emily’s List, which supports Democratic pro-choice women, announced Tuesday it is endorsing Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race. The two-woman race will pit McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat, against Republican nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the former Happy Valley mayor and one of two women on the November ballot who could become the first Latina elected to Congress from Oregon. The other is Andrea Salinas, the Democratic nominee for Oregon’s 6th District.
Oregon wolf killing spurs $11.5k reward for shooter
The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is looking for the person or people who fatally shot a collared wolf in northeastern Oregon last week, and conservation groups have offered a $11,500 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation. A 2-year-old female wolf known as...
Portland is the most sustainable city in the U.S., according to a new study
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new study has revealed Portland to be the most sustainable city in the United States. The study commissioned by travel blog ParkSleepFly analyzed 50 of the most visited cities in the US on the total carbon footprint per person, to reveal the destinations with the lowest carbon footprint.
Portland woman left with yard full of clutter
A woman in Multnomah Village says she watched as a stranger dumped trash in her front yard and now is frustrated that she's likely going to have to pay to clean up the mess.
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
State funding will target lingering trauma of Oregon cannabis farm workers
Farm workers in Oregon’s cannabis industry have reported 12-hour work days in hot greenhouses, no access to water and threats of violence from employers. Ruth Zúñiga is one of the founders of Raíces de Bienestar, an Oregon based mental health non-profit focused on the Latino community. Zúñiga says many of these workers may not even know the effect of these experiences on their mental health.
Multnomah County reports additional suspected heat death in Portland
At least one person in Portland has died from suspected hyperthermia from this weekend’s high temperatures. Multnomah County officials said Monday that one person who died Sunday, when temperatures reached 100 degrees, is believed to have died from heat-related illness. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office has released no other information about the death.
Tigard Police ‘blitz’ at Fred Meyer ends with accused shoplifters arrested
A coordinated blitz by the Tigard Police caught several accused shoplifters at a local Fred Meyer.
Justice Department asks judge to block Idaho abortion ban as lawsuit gets underway
The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal judge this week to bar Idaho from enforcing its near-total abortion ban while a lawsuit pitting federal health care law against state anti-abortion legislation is underway. Meanwhile, the Republican-led Idaho Legislature is asking for permission to intervene in the federal case, just...
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
Oregon wildlife rescue sees increase in patients due to wildfires, heat waves
With singed whiskers and burned paws from a wildfire, a baby bobcat wandered into a neighborhood east of Springfield in search of safety and food. Community members found the bobcat in a chicken coop and brought her into the Chintimini Wildlife Center to be treated for injuries, dehydration and parasites.
Oregon gas prices dip below $5 a gallon for the first time in months
Relief at the gas pump hit a milestone this week as prices tumbled below $5 per gallon in Oregon for the first time since May. The average price per gallon in Oregon was $4.91 on Tuesday. Last week, the state average was $5.05 per gallon. The price drop reflects a...
Readers respond: Unattainable goals on COVID-19
It is no surprise COVID-19 contact tracers in Multnomah County were overwhelmed from the get-go as identified by the recent county audit and reported in The Oregonian/OregonLive. “Multnomah County’s COVID-19 investigators were too overwhelmed to call even half of those sick, audit finds,” July 27). I would assume most other counties were as well.
Readers respond: Expand Oregon’s clean-fuels program
We are fortunate to live in a state that is taking bold action to transition away from fossil fuels and do so in a way that benefits our economy and our communities. But we must do more. We have a great opportunity right now to expand and strengthen Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program.
