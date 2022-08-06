Read full article on original website
Related
Elmore City woman hit, killed on state highway
Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
kswo.com
I-44 Hit and Run victim identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County officials have released the names of both the victim and suspect involved in a hit and run on I-44 in July. According to the affidavit, on July 9, Javier Gerardo Quinones was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44, near mile marker 32, when he struck Madison Auld,17, with his vehicle, killing her.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, followed by a crash at Beverly Drive and Seymour Road Sunday morning sends a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail. Ladamion Johnson is jailed on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest causing a serious bodily injury, according […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DPS Explains Amber Alert Process Days After OKC Murder-Suicide Involving 3 Children
There are still unanswered questions after a man shot and killed his three children before turning the gun on himself. Among the questions is why an Amber Alert wasn't issued early Saturday morning. Any time phones buzz and the words "Amber Alert" come across screens, the message itself originates from...
One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
kswo.com
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monday night shots fired investigated by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating what they believe to be drive-by. Around 10:23 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Jasper Street about gunshots in the area. Arriving on scene, investigators found 13 shell casings and a house, car, and truck hit […]
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
kswo.com
Leslie Powell Gallery to feature two Oklahoma natives
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery is preparing to show off art pieces from two Oklahoma natives, starting in September. The gallery will feature work from Krystal Solis, a Cameron University student from Duncan, and John D. Rule of Mino, Oklahoma. The first exhibit is “Fashioning the West,”...
texomashomepage.com
New indictment filed for man accused of 2021 Evergreen Drive murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of the fatal shooting of Martin Jones on Evergreen Drive in October 2021 was indicted last week by a Wichita County Grand Jury. Noel Ramirez Martin, 33, of Vernon, is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds total $1,100,001.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center
While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
Woman’s rush to shower results in 3 pleas
A Wichita Falls woman is serving her third sentence of probation after she pleads guilty Tuesday to child abandonment and endangerment.
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
News On 6
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
Victim of bull attack in Wichita Co. dies from injuries
One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.
marlowreview.com
Phone Threats Lead to Arrest, Charges
Marlow resident Dustin Jarrod McCaskill, 40, was arrested on Friday, August 5 and charged on August 9 with three misdemeanor accounts of Placing Electronic Communication with Intent to Cause Fear of Physical Harm or Death, as well as one felony count of Assault and Battery of a Police Officer. According...
kswo.com
Interview: Police Chief Smith talks about the Lawton Police Academy and Back to School safety
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Academy kicked off Monday at the Votech center, and for the next 21 weeks, cadets will be working to get their CLEET certification. Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith spoke with 7News more about the academy, which brings trainees from outside Lawton, and a few back to school safety reminders.
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?
There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
Comments / 0