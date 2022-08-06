ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotton County, OK

I-44 Hit and Run victim identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County officials have released the names of both the victim and suspect involved in a hit and run on I-44 in July. According to the affidavit, on July 9, Javier Gerardo Quinones was driving his Dodge Ram pickup truck on I-44, near mile marker 32, when he struck Madison Auld,17, with his vehicle, killing her.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, followed by a crash at Beverly Drive and Seymour Road Sunday morning sends a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail. Ladamion Johnson is jailed on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest causing a serious bodily injury, according […]
Crews battle house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
Monday night shots fired investigated by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating what they believe to be drive-by. Around 10:23 p.m. on Monday, August 8, the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Jasper Street about gunshots in the area. Arriving on scene, investigators found 13 shell casings and a house, car, and truck hit […]
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?

If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
Leslie Powell Gallery to feature two Oklahoma natives

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery is preparing to show off art pieces from two Oklahoma natives, starting in September. The gallery will feature work from Krystal Solis, a Cameron University student from Duncan, and John D. Rule of Mino, Oklahoma. The first exhibit is “Fashioning the West,”...
New indictment filed for man accused of 2021 Evergreen Drive murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of the fatal shooting of Martin Jones on Evergreen Drive in October 2021 was indicted last week by a Wichita County Grand Jury. Noel Ramirez Martin, 33, of Vernon, is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds total $1,100,001.
Comanche County Now Has A Pet Resource Center

While the big talking point in this current state of economic recession and rampant inflation is geared toward how it affects the family budget, it's sometimes forgotten that pets are part of that family too. While I've said before that I've never actually had a pet, I grew up in...
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building

A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
Phone Threats Lead to Arrest, Charges

Marlow resident Dustin Jarrod McCaskill, 40, was arrested on Friday, August 5 and charged on August 9 with three misdemeanor accounts of Placing Electronic Communication with Intent to Cause Fear of Physical Harm or Death, as well as one felony count of Assault and Battery of a Police Officer. According...
Was Lawton’s Seriously Flawed Road Project A Smoke Screen?

There's an old saying in life that says there's no such thing as a free puppy. I didn't grow up with pets, so I heard it for the first time as an adult. Even though I'm still pet-less, the sentiment helps clarify all sorts of situations in life. In this instance residents got a new free road, and in turn, it only cost them their curbs.
