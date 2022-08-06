ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson, NY
Croton-on-hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dead woman found behind Newburgh building

NEWBURGH – A 55-year-old Newburgh woman was found dead shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, and Newburgh City Police said the circumstances of her death do not appear to be suspicious in nature. The woman, whose identity was not released, was found behind a building in the area of...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate third shooting in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police announced that a victim suffering from a gunshot wound walked into police headquarters early Tuesday morning to report the incident. Police are trying to determine if the victim’s shooting is related to the murder that occurred on Mansion Street at approximately 1:44 a.m.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Free car charging coming to an end in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK – The electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Hyde Park Town Hall will cease to provide free charging to EV operators on August 31. The town was required to provide free charging to EV users for two years after installation, which occurred in 2020. The charging...
HYDE PARK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target

Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Assaults Employee At Pittstown Horse-Riding Business, Police Say

A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an employee at a horseback-riding business in the region. The incident happened In Rensselaer County at One Trick Pony Rides, located in Pittstown, New York State Police said. Troopers were first notified on Friday, Aug. 5, about an assault that had reportedly...
Hudson Valley Post

Did a Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ulster County Road?

Reports are saying that a small plane went down early Sunday in Ulster County. Just about every day depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, if you look up the odds say that it's likely you will see a small plane flying over. Living in Dutchess County and driving to Wappinger Falls from Poughkeepsie often, I can say I see one almost every day. Thankfully I can say that I've never witnessed one having to make an emergency landing, but that's not the case for some folks in Ellenville.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

