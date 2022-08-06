Read full article on original website
Pizza shop raising money to help Coxsackie diner after fire
Paul's Pizza & Pasta in Coxsackie is raising money to help Chrissy and Tim's Diner after a fire on July 24. Starting August 10 at 4 p.m., the pizza shop will be donating $2 for every pizza sold to the owners of the diner.
Poughkeepsie crash sends 3 to hospital: police
A two-car crash at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Town of Poughkeepsie injured three people, one seriously, police said.
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
Gansevoort woman accused of driving drunk with children in car
A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra's Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.
NYSP: Johnstown man arrested for fake inspection sticker
A Johnstown man has been arrested for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker on his car. New York State Police said Brandon Mcrae, 30, was arrested on August 9.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dead woman found behind Newburgh building
NEWBURGH – A 55-year-old Newburgh woman was found dead shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, and Newburgh City Police said the circumstances of her death do not appear to be suspicious in nature. The woman, whose identity was not released, was found behind a building in the area of...
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigate third shooting in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police announced that a victim suffering from a gunshot wound walked into police headquarters early Tuesday morning to report the incident. Police are trying to determine if the victim’s shooting is related to the murder that occurred on Mansion Street at approximately 1:44 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Free car charging coming to an end in Hyde Park
HYDE PARK – The electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Hyde Park Town Hall will cease to provide free charging to EV operators on August 31. The town was required to provide free charging to EV users for two years after installation, which occurred in 2020. The charging...
2 pedestrians struck, killed on Columbia Turnpike
Two people have died after a serious crash in East Greenbush Tuesday night, according to the fire chief. The crash took place in the area of Columbia Turnpike at Phillips Road.
Police: Ulster County women found with 141 grams of psychedelics
Two Ulster County women have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on the Thruway. New York State Police said Jackilynn Boss, 21, of Kingston, and Kacey Miller, 21, of Port Ewen, were arrested on August 6.
ACSO: Traffic stop nets fentanyl-laced drugs, cash
An Albany woman is behind bars after a Monday traffic stop escalated to a full-blown drug bust, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Car totaled after hydroplaning on Pownal road
A Bennington teen was hospitalized on Sunday after he hydroplaned and lost control on US Route 7 in Pownal.
Man Assaults Employee At Pittstown Horse-Riding Business, Police Say
A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an employee at a horseback-riding business in the region. The incident happened In Rensselaer County at One Trick Pony Rides, located in Pittstown, New York State Police said. Troopers were first notified on Friday, Aug. 5, about an assault that had reportedly...
Life Support Needed, But Upstate New York Hikers Brought to Safety!
It was a very scary scene atop Mount Beacon, in the Town of Fishkill, right in the middle of Hudson Highlands. Two hikers were injured during a hike in the mountain range on Sunday, which led to a harrowing rescue before it was too late. Two Hikers Rescued from Upstate...
Did a Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ulster County Road?
Reports are saying that a small plane went down early Sunday in Ulster County. Just about every day depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, if you look up the odds say that it's likely you will see a small plane flying over. Living in Dutchess County and driving to Wappinger Falls from Poughkeepsie often, I can say I see one almost every day. Thankfully I can say that I've never witnessed one having to make an emergency landing, but that's not the case for some folks in Ellenville.
Watch Out for the Free Money Scam Circulating in New York
Well, another scam has reached the Hudson Valley and this one is about you being able to grab free money. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office shared the news of the latest scam on their Facebook page yesterday. The current scam involves the idea that you can receive Government Grants. According...
