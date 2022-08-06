Read full article on original website
247Sports
LB Xe'ree Alexander is headed to Arizona State
Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic linebacker Xe'ree Alexander is headed to the Pac-12 Alexander announced his commitment to Arizona State just moments ago on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel. He chose the Sun Devils over Arizona and he broke down why he picked Arizona State. "The biggest reason why I chose Arizona...
deseret.com
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
spotonidaho.com
Lewiston Little League wins Regional opener against Alaska
Dallas Richardson homered and drove in two runs as the Lewiston Little League team beat Alaska 3-1 in the opening round of the Little League West Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California yesterday (Sun). Carson Henson picked up the victory on the mound, allowing one run on three...
deseret.com
High school volleyball: Lone Peak, Bountiful, Ridgeline, Morgan, North Summit, Panguitch open season as preseason No. 1s
The 2022 high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend, and the usual group of teams figure to be in the hunt for region and state titles again this season. Four of the six preseason No. 1 teams in the Deseret News coaches rankings ended last season as state champs, while the other two were runner-ups.
AthlonSports.com
Utah Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Utes' Schedule
Utah enters a new season favored to repeat as Pac-12 champions. The Utes have a schedule that will provide a few early tests but also sets up for a strong finish in pursuit of a potential College Football Playoff berth. A winning blend of skill and experience at many key...
Vegas Knights to host youth hockey clinic at South Lake Tahoe on Monday
A year after playing in the NHL Winter games at South Lake Tahoe, some members of the Vegas Knights hockey team will be returning to the area. Members of the Knights will help at a youth clinic at the South Lake Tahoe ice arena on Monday. ...
