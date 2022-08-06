ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

247Sports

LB Xe'ree Alexander is headed to Arizona State

Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic linebacker Xe'ree Alexander is headed to the Pac-12 Alexander announced his commitment to Arizona State just moments ago on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel. He chose the Sun Devils over Arizona and he broke down why he picked Arizona State. "The biggest reason why I chose Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
deseret.com

This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
spotonidaho.com

Lewiston Little League wins Regional opener against Alaska

Dallas Richardson homered and drove in two runs as the Lewiston Little League team beat Alaska 3-1 in the opening round of the Little League West Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California yesterday (Sun). Carson Henson picked up the victory on the mound, allowing one run on three...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
State
Arizona State

