Temple, TX

fox44news.com

Waco Fire Department Assists in Brush Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department units are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire. The fire is located on 1900 Block of Meixner Road. FOX 44 News will keep you updated with information as we learn more.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
KWTX

Police investigating drowning at Temple Lake

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Temple Police Department are investigating a drowning at Temple Lake Park. Several witnesses on-scene told police they saw a 21-year-old man go under shortly after 10 a.m. The man never re-emerged and some of the witnesses tried to go in the water to...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Post Office fire ruled an accident

Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Fire Marshal is calling a fire at the Highlander Post Office on North 19th Street an accident. It started just before 1 p.m. Monday. The fire did $75,000 worth of damage to the building. It flames also damaged some mail inside the building.
fox44news.com

Man shot, crashes vehicle into light pole

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco. Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
WacoTrib.com

Argument escalates to shooting, arrest in Waco

One man was taken to a hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument during a Waco barbecue Sunday escalated to a fistfight and a shooting. Nicolas Tavera Martinez, 31, of Waco, fired a gun in to the air and shot another man in the arm during the incident at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of North 19th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Police investigating shooting, searching for suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at around 1:00 p.m. Aug. 7 to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one male...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Franklin Ave 7-Eleven robbery

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the June 5 robbery of a 7-Eleven store on Franklin Avenue. Police were called to the store in the 2500 block of Franklin, and were told that the suspect came into the store and demanded the money – escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WACO, TX

