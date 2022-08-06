Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Assists in Brush Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department units are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire. The fire is located on 1900 Block of Meixner Road. FOX 44 News will keep you updated with information as we learn more.
KBTX.com
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
fox44news.com
One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
KWTX
Police investigating drowning at Temple Lake
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Temple Police Department are investigating a drowning at Temple Lake Park. Several witnesses on-scene told police they saw a 21-year-old man go under shortly after 10 a.m. The man never re-emerged and some of the witnesses tried to go in the water to...
KWTX
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
fox44news.com
Waco Post Office fire ruled an accident
Waco (FOX 44) — The Waco Fire Marshal is calling a fire at the Highlander Post Office on North 19th Street an accident. It started just before 1 p.m. Monday. The fire did $75,000 worth of damage to the building. It flames also damaged some mail inside the building.
KWTX
Police in Killeen investigating after individuals fire gun at vehicles, property
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police say several vehicles and property were struck by rounds after a group of individuals fired a weapon Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. The rounds were fired shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 and multiple residents called police to report...
'An unfortunate incident' | Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 7-year-old Siberian husky that was in the car at the moment its driver was arrested for DWI died after the car’s engine and air conditioning turned off, Round Rock police said. At around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of...
KWTX
‘High alert’ in Killeen as the possibility of wildfires creeping into residential areas remains
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Day-by-day the threat of a wildfire creeping into a residential area is increasing, especially as many areas continue to see little-to-no rain. Many fire departments are putting in more hours than they have in the past and for the most-part Central Texas has been spared from any major damage.
fox44news.com
Man shot, crashes vehicle into light pole
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco. Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
High-speed chase ends in Robinson when suspect crashes into creek, car catches fire
ROBINSON, Texas — A Bruceville man in a Honda Civic led police on a high speed chase through McLennan County Tuesday before eventually crashing into a creek in Robinson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Police said Sean Riley Marcus, 29, refused to stop after a DPS...
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
Update: U.S. Post Office on 19th Street closed after possible fire
The U.S. Post Office on 19th Street in Waco is closed after a possible fire overnight. The Battalion Chief on scene says two employees noticed smoke in the building around 3 a.m.
WacoTrib.com
Argument escalates to shooting, arrest in Waco
One man was taken to a hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument during a Waco barbecue Sunday escalated to a fistfight and a shooting. Nicolas Tavera Martinez, 31, of Waco, fired a gun in to the air and shot another man in the arm during the incident at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of North 19th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
Wildflower Fire: 10 acres burning, multiple units respond to grass fire
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire Department is reporting to a grass fire in an open field. Named the Wildflower Fire, it is located off of Highway 36 in Temple near Wildflower Country Club. As of now, authorities say approximately ten acres have burned since the initial call was received...
KWTX
Waco Police investigating shooting, searching for suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at around 1:00 p.m. Aug. 7 to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one male...
Killeen police investigating missing person report for 20-year-old woman
Killeen police are investigating after an individual walked into headquarters to file a missing person report for a 20-year-old woman on Monday.
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
Fire causes suspension of Waco Post Office operations
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations at the Highlander, TX, Post Office, due to a fire at the facility early Monday morning. The Postal Service said in a statement on Monday afternoon that this comes as an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers […]
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Franklin Ave 7-Eleven robbery
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the June 5 robbery of a 7-Eleven store on Franklin Avenue. Police were called to the store in the 2500 block of Franklin, and were told that the suspect came into the store and demanded the money – escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
