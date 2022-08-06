Read full article on original website
Oil rises as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears
LONDON (Reuters) – Oil rose $1 a barrel on Tuesday, reversing an earlier decline, after Russia said oil exports to Europe via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August, reviving concern about tight supply. Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said Ukraine had suspended oil...
Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia’s Transneft says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. International benchmark Brent crude jumped by $2 per barrel to trade near $98 as...
Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order
PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Monday confirmed slower deliveries in July as a supply crunch left semi-finished jets outside its factories without engines, but bolstered its future business with confirmation of a major new order from China. The European planemaker said it had delivered 46 planes in July, down from 60...
Russia-Ukraine war: fears over Moscow’s plans for captured nuclear plant; Zelenskiy vows to ‘liberate’ Crimea – live
Russian forces to sever power at Europe’s largest nuclear plant to connect it to Crimea in ‘extremely dangerous’ process, Ukraine’s Energoatom warns
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors’ appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $95.73 a barrel by 0638 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
Almost a third of Homes for Ukraine sponsors ‘struggling’ with the rising cost of living, ONS says
Almost a third of current and previous Homes for Ukraine hosts reported struggling with the rising cost of living, the first ONS survey of the scheme has found. 21 percent of respondents reported that the soaring cost of living affected their ability to provide support to Ukrainian refugees “quite a lot”. A further nine percent said it affected their ability to help “very much”.The survey, which received responses from 17,702 people, found that some sponsors have had to leave the Homes for Ukraine scheme because they can no longer afford it. Of the hosts who signed up to house Ukrainians...
China military 'completes various tasks' around Taiwan, will conduct regular patrols
BEIJING/TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's military has "completed various tasks" around Taiwan but will conduct regular patrols, it said on Wednesday, potentially signalling an end to days of war games but also that Beijing will keep up the pressure against the island.
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
Automakers say U.S. Senate bill will jeopardize 2030 EV targets
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. “Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for the...
