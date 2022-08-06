ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Branch, TX

Bexar County settles lawsuit with family of man shot to death by sheriff's deputy

The family of a man shot to death by a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy settled its federal civil rights case with the county for an undisclosed amount Tuesday. Bexar County Commissioners voted to pay $200,000 to cover the county’s deductible for liability insurance and allow its insurance company’s lawyers settle and pay for the rest. It is currently unclear how much will be paid to the family of Jesus Benito Garcia, who was shot to death in March 2020 after a domestic disturbance with his wife brought police to his trailer.
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home

ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor. Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property. The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said...
Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
SAPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last seen on Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130...
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop

San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
