KSAT 12
Seguin murder suspect still on the run, reward offered for information leading to arrest
SEGUIN – The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a man wanted for murder. Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, is accused of shooting Jerome Roundtree, 59, on July 2 at a home in the 100 block of Benbo, police said.
tpr.org
Bexar County settles lawsuit with family of man shot to death by sheriff's deputy
The family of a man shot to death by a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy settled its federal civil rights case with the county for an undisclosed amount Tuesday. Bexar County Commissioners voted to pay $200,000 to cover the county’s deductible for liability insurance and allow its insurance company’s lawyers settle and pay for the rest. It is currently unclear how much will be paid to the family of Jesus Benito Garcia, who was shot to death in March 2020 after a domestic disturbance with his wife brought police to his trailer.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
KTSA
Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor. Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property. The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said...
Dog dies in parked, running car waiting for animal control after owner’s DWI arrest
An unusual situation in Round rock shows just how dangerous this can be - even if a car is running.
APD: Suspect trying to steal vehicle shot by law enforcement
The Austin Police Department said an APD officer and a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety fired gunshots during an attempted carjacking on Cameron Road late Monday night, hitting the suspect.
KSAT 12
Landlord accused of setting house on fire because she was upset at tenants, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A landlord was arrested for allegedly torching an East Side home because she accused her tenants of not paying rent, according to court records. Bexar County Jail records show that Elizabeth Flores Romo, 35, was taken into custody overnight and charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly.
KSAT 12
Bexar County juvenile detention officer back at work while out on bond, awaiting hearing on felony choking charge
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County juvenile detention officer arrested late last month on a felony family violence charge has been returned to duty, the chief probation officer for the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center confirmed Monday. Joshua Ortiz, 28, was recently returned from administrative leave and moved to...
KSAT 12
BCSO asking for public’s help in finding pink or rainbow-colored revolver used in shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday. Deputies said a 17-year-old male suspect shot a man in the 10000 block of Bonavantura, near Pue Road, and then fled the scene and threw away the gun.
fox7austin.com
Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
KSAT 12
SAPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last seen on Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130...
KSAT 12
Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of man inside East Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside an East Side apartment early Monday morning. Officers initially were responding to a call around 1 a.m. for a cutting in progress in the 1300 block of Lamar Street.
CBS Austin
Landlord charged with arson after tenant's house set on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a landlord was accused of setting a house on fire because tenants wouldn’t pay rent. The incident happened on August 4th at 1020 Lamar Street. Police were dispatched at 4:16 p.m. for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, police discovered that Elizabeth Flores...
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged in murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO.
APD looking for man tied to criminal mischief after road rage
APD said when officers at a gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, two drivers had been involved in "a disturbance." APD said the incident "escalated and resulted in damage to one vehicle."
SAPD Chief McManus defends actions in 76-hour standoff
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending how long it took to end a standoff with an accused murderer. It lasted 76 hours. "This was the longest that anybody can remember in SAPD history that we waited for someone to come out," McManus said. The...
KSAT 12
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
Texas K9 Sniffs Out $600,000 Worth of Cocaine in Traffic Stop
San Antonio officers were patrolling around town when they noticed a bright blue Honda committed a traffic violation, according to a statement from their social media page. 46 -year-old Enrique Villegas was pulled over by a K-9 unit in San Antonio. Officers approached the vehicle and began speaking with Villegas. During their conversation, officers began to notice Villegas was acting suspiciously.
