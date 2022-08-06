ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

capecod.com

Elder Services to Distribute Farmers’ Market Coupons

HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is offering coupons for produce at local Farmers’ Markets to low-income seniors. The coupons will be worth $25 and are available starting on Monday, August 15. Eligible individuals age 60 and over do not have to be a...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy

BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 08/07/2022

BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on te rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports te vessel’s motor died and strong winds blew te vessel against the rocks. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off…
BOURNE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ocean View gets demolished

On Tuesday, a demolition crew went to work on the charred Ocean View Restaurant. A fire burned through the restaurant in March. The Oak Bluffs Fire Department, joined by fire crews from across the Vineyard, beat down the fire and prevented it from spreading elsewhere. On Monday, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Fire Services, told The Times that a fire investigation uncovered nothing suspicious.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
CBS Boston

Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research

WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions

FALMOUTH – With Cape Cod in a mild drought according to the state, a Falmouth town official offered an update on town water restrictions at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Falmouth Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien reminded the public of the odd/even system used to conserve...
capecod.com

Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham

WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM, MA
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts

There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Near drowning reported in Harwich

HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WELLFLEET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Symphony at the Seashore Concert Set to Return

EASTHAM – After a two year pause in the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Symphony will once again hold a free concert at the Cape Cod National Seashore this summer. The Symphony at the Seashore concert will return on Friday, August 26. Given the setting of the performance, the concert will feature […] The post Symphony at the Seashore Concert Set to Return appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EASTHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
