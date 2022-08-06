Read full article on original website
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
WCVB
Several people rescued from sinking boat near entrance to Cape Cod Canal in Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. — Multiple people are safe after they were rescued from a sinking boat off the coast of Bourne, Massachusetts. U.S. Coast Guard officials said their agency did not respond to the scene, but noted that Bourne firefighters got several people off that boat with the help of good Samaritans.
capecod.com
Elder Services to Distribute Farmers’ Market Coupons
HYANNIS – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is offering coupons for produce at local Farmers’ Markets to low-income seniors. The coupons will be worth $25 and are available starting on Monday, August 15. Eligible individuals age 60 and over do not have to be a...
Wild Care Cape Cod Explains This Strange Behavior Coming From Hot Animals
The summer of 2022 has been hot, and while we struggle to find shade and the nearest body of water, humans aren’t the only ones struggling to beat the heat. The extreme heat on the SouthCoast has caused animals to act a little strange, and Wild Care Cape Cod in Eastham has some tips if you have witnessed this odd behavior.
Cape Cod sharks: Which were detected this week? Paulie and Cheerio both stopped by (photos)
It was a busy week for sharks off Cape Cod. White sharks, also known as Great White sharks, made numerous trips past popular Outer Cape beaches in recent days. The shallow waters off Cape Cod are a habitat for the region’s hefty seal population — and therefore a hotspot for hungry sharks.
capecod.com
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod News 08/07/2022
BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on te rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports te vessel’s motor died and strong winds blew te vessel against the rocks. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off…
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ocean View gets demolished
On Tuesday, a demolition crew went to work on the charred Ocean View Restaurant. A fire burned through the restaurant in March. The Oak Bluffs Fire Department, joined by fire crews from across the Vineyard, beat down the fire and prevented it from spreading elsewhere. On Monday, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Fire Services, told The Times that a fire investigation uncovered nothing suspicious.
These Two SouthCoast Restaurants Made the ‘100 Best Outdoor Dining’ Across the Country List
Across America, over a billion people are connected to their favorite restaurants via online service OpenTable, which allows for easy reservations. The company recently released a list of the top 100 restaurants nationwide with the best outdoor dining experience. Two SouthCoast favorites made the cut: The Black Whale in New...
Freezer that washed up on Massachusetts beach was filled with ice cream, a tourist says
Lauren Raimy had one hope for the freezer she saw wash up on a Nantucket shoreline: please don’t contain a dead body. To her relief, the freezer was in fact filled with ice cream, according to the Nantucket Current, which posted photos of the discovery on its website. Raimy...
Pan-Mass Challenge riders endure heat, raise millions for cancer research
WELLESLEY - Riders in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon have raised more the $45 million so far this year as the annual ride entered its final stages Sunday.They pushed past the intense heat this weekend, hoping to a raise a total of $66 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute when it's all over.Riders who started Sunday in Bourne had 77 miles to go to reach the finish line in Provincetown.Those who left Babson College in Wellesley around 6 a.m. were riding to complete the "Wellesley Century," a 101-mile loop. Others rode a 50-mile course and some headed to Foxboro.All of...
capecod.com
Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions
FALMOUTH – With Cape Cod in a mild drought according to the state, a Falmouth town official offered an update on town water restrictions at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Falmouth Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien reminded the public of the odd/even system used to conserve...
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
capecoddaily.com
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
capecoddaily.com
Symphony at the Seashore Concert Set to Return
EASTHAM – After a two year pause in the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Symphony will once again hold a free concert at the Cape Cod National Seashore this summer. The Symphony at the Seashore concert will return on Friday, August 26. Given the setting of the performance, the concert will feature […] The post Symphony at the Seashore Concert Set to Return appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
