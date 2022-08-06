Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, August 1 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 1, 2022. Suspicious Subject –...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, July 28 to August 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. July 28, 2022. Disturbance...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Police Department Encourages Community to Travel Sober
As the summer travel season wraps up, the Newport Beach Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends and family, please have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Lieutenant Eric Little said. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair.”
localocnews.com
Cypress Police Department encourages community to drive with extra care during Back to School Safety Month
As students head back to the classroom, the Cypress Police Department reminds parents and residents to follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones. “Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece, or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Mayor Paulo Morales said....
localocnews.com
Orange County Probation Department appoints Daniel Hernandez as Chief Probation Officer
The Orange County Executive Officer (CEO) Frank Kim announced that Daniel C. Hernandez is the new Chief Probation Officer of the County Probation Department on July 26, 2022. The announcement came after the Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Chief Hernandez. “Following 28 years with the department, from entry level correctional...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
localocnews.com
Come to St. Irenaeus 2022 Fall Fiesta on September 16-18 for the opportunity to win $10,000
Fr. Binh Nguyen announced in July that the St. Irenaeus Parish 2022 Fall Fiesta would be back on the weekend of September 16-18 on St. Irenaeus School grounds at 5201 Evergreen Avenue in Cypress. Fr. Binh thanked God that parishioners are now able to gather with family, friends, and neighbors after not being able to do so for two years because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. He said that there will be a variety of international food, drinks, rides, games, Bingo, and musical entertainment at night for families to enjoy. He asked parishioners to spread the word to their neighbors and other community members.
localocnews.com
Adopt a Clubhouse on the Greatness Amplified Giving Day
The Countdown is here! Giving Day at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim and Cypress is in TWO WEEKS on August 24, 2022. All proceed will go to support our technology initiative and help fund new Chromebooks and Smartboards. Adopt a Clubhouse and help us raise $10,000 on...
localocnews.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
localocnews.com
Segerstrom Center for the Arts to host food drive throughout run of ‘Hadestown’
Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to be helping out the Orange County charity, Grandma’s House of Hope, to help stock the near-empty shelves at their food bank. Throughout our run of Hadestown, we are encouraging all patrons to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in “food insecure” households. Center staff will be contributing as well by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods.
localocnews.com
Costa Mesa all-star squad comes up one win short of reaching Pony World Series
Costa Mesa players come off the field during the regional at TeWinkle Park. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Costa Mesa’s Pony 14-and-under baseball all-stars were hoping for a trip to the Pony International World Series, but were denied when they they lost to San Jose 5-3 in the zone championship game Sunday afternoon in West Covina.
localocnews.com
Senior Center Recreation Coordinator receives City Manager Leadership Award
Acting City Manager and Fire Chief Dan Stefano presented Senior Center Recreation Coordinator Enyelber Franco with the City Manager Leadership Award for the month of July. “Enyelber is an excellent leader and goes above and beyond for his team,” Stefano said as he announced his award at the monthly Meet and Greet. “He is thoughtful and has contributed to the Costa Mesa Senior Center culture of working hard to serve the community and also making it a point to celebrate his colleagues’ milestones, birthdays, and successes.”
localocnews.com
Port of Long Beach to reconsider fee for slow-moving shipping containers
Supply-chain issues continue to bedevil business, stoking inflation as businesses attempt to cope with whether the goods they need will show up on time, or late, or never. One effort to unkink supply chains locally was a fee levied against ocean carriers using our two local ports, Long Beach and Los Angeles, if containers sat around for nine days or more without shipping out. The idea was to spur the carriers to figure out how to get freight beyond the ports.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 10, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Highs temperatures are expected to...
localocnews.com
Greater Los Angeles Veterans Job Fair comes to Long Beach Convention Center August 11
What do veterans bring to America’s employers? According to a joint study conducted by USAA and SHRM Foundation, an overwhelming 94% of employers say that hiring veteran workers is appealing to their organization due to their intangible skills with a mission-first mindset rooted in leadership, discipline, teamwork, selflessness and service.
localocnews.com
Climate Resolve launches new nonprofit focused on zero emission transit and Dodger Stadium aerial gondola to be first project
Leading environmental nonprofit, Climate Resolve, announced that it has formed Zero Emissions Transit, a new subsidiary nonprofit organization focused on advancing emissions-free public transit solutions in the Los Angeles region. Through a framework agreement, Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit’s (LA ART) proposed zero-emission aerial gondola connection between Union Station and Dodger Stadium will be donated to Zero Emissions Transit as its inaugural project.
localocnews.com
Backpacks Donated For Successful School Start
The Regional Center is the first stop for those in Orange County seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. RCOC serves more than 23,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. Developmental disabilities include autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and intellectual disabilities.
localocnews.com
OCTA’s student bus pass program expands to all O.C. community colleges
All community colleges in Orange County are now on board. The Orange County Transportation Authority this week marked a major milestone in the effort to provide OC Bus passes to thousands of community college students when it presented resolutions to all nine Orange County community colleges now participating in the College Pass program.
localocnews.com
Supervisor Foley highlights OCTA efforts to address transportation insecurity among OC community college students
Supervisor Foley released a statement following this morning’s Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board meeting where the Board recognized ten Orange County community colleges for their participation in the OCTA Community College Pass Program. This program gives Orange County community college students access to free or low-cost rides on the OC bus system.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Republican Women to hear from ABC Unified School District President Yoo on education issues
Education is a top issue that concerns Americans. It will be a driving force in the November midterm election as parents seek a return to American values where their children are educated rather than indoctrinated. The community is invited to the Saturday, September 10 Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s breakfast meeting to hear from ABC Unified School District President Soo Yoo discuss California education issues. Yoo, who is running for state assembly (67th district), says, “My goal is to awaken Californians to fight back for our children and reestablish common sense in the Golden State.”
