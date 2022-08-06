ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Is Campaigning to Join ‘RHOBH’; Here’s How She Ranked the Current Cast Members

By Amanda Landwehr
Since her early days on Dance Moms , Abby Lee Miller has been a controversial figure in the world of reality TV. The notoriously ruthless dance instructor is best known for leading talented young performers to global superstardom — though her methods weren’t always seen as ethical.

The show might have since ended, but it seems like Miller is now looking to join a new, very different reality TV show: Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Abby Lee Miller’s TV history: ‘Dance Moms,’ ‘Abby’s Studio Rescue,’ and plenty of scandals along the way

The first episode of Dance Moms aired in 2011 and followed Miller’s dance studio, The Abby Lee Dance Company, and its ensemble of talented young students as they performed in some of the fiercest competitions in America. The show also followed the girls’ moms and all the drama that unfolded behind the scenes at ALCD.

To fans’ disappointment, the eighth and final season of Dance Moms premiered in 2019, after Miller had completed her one-year prison sentence. The famed dance teacher was wrapped up in a legal scandal after she was charged with 20 counts of fraud in 2016 for hiding portions of her income from the Dance Moms series.

But the bad news didn’t stop there. Miller was also diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2018. The disease left her wheelchair-bound and temporarily paralyzed after she underwent spinal surgery.

Despite all odds, Miller laced up her dancing shoes one last time for the final season of Dance Moms . She returned to her original studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Since then, Miller has starred in projects like Abby’s Studio Rescue and the short-lived Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition .

Abby Lee Miller wants to join ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Miller has no shortage of scandals and controversial remarks under her belt. But even though she’s far from universally-loved, it looks like she’s still vying for a spot in the limelight.

Earlier this month, Miller sent out a pitch to Andy Cohen, executive producer for Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise and longtime talk show host of Watch What Happens Live! She asked to be cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

“Andy Cohen, call me. You have my number. I’ve sat on your couch before,” she teased, referring to her past appearances on the late-night talk show.

The YouTube video, which she uploaded to her personal channel, is called “Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” However, the name turned out to be nothing more than clickbait, as Miller has yet to be asked to join the hit reality TV show .

“I am ready to sign on the dotted line,” said Miller. “I mean, especially if this comes with a husband.”

Miller then ended the eight-minute video by joking to her subscribers, “I want to make a toast to my new career on T he Housewives of Beverly Hills .”

Abby Lee Miller ranked the current ‘RHOBH’ cast members

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUaoi_0h7ZofBe00
Abby Lee Miller on her Youtube channel | Abby Lee Miller via Youtube

Just like her infamous Dance Moms pyramids , Miller also created a rating system for the current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members.

In the same YouTube video, Miller revealed her picks for the top members of Bravo ‘s Real Housewives and proceeded to put her least favorite women on the bottom of the pyramid.

In typical Abby Lee Miller fashion, she didn’t hold back when putting Dorit Kemsley, whom she referred to as “dorito,” on the bottom of the pyramid. She said of the TV personality: “There is nothing, nothing exciting about you. Boring.”

Joining Kemsley on the bottom were Real Housewives newbie, Diana Jenkins , as well as Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, and Kathy Hilton. Miller then tossed Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, and Sheree Zampino into the second-to-last row, before placing Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards above them.

And after putting the women of Real Housewives on blast, Miller then jokingly put herself at the top of the pyramid, despite not being on the show — yet.

“I was going to put Kim Richards,” Miller explained. “But instead, I put me, the newest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.”

RELATED: Maddie Ziegler Has No Plans to Ever Speak to Abby Lee Miller Again

