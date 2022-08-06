Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
CBS Sports
Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break father's AL home run record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is having a historic season so far. So historic that he has a chance to break Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record this season -- which also happens to be the American League single-season home run mark. However, Roger Maris' son, Kevin Maris,...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Sent back to Sacramento
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Johnson saw just four plate appearances after being called up from Sacramento last week, so the Giants decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Evan Longoria.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain
The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Rests against lefty
Nimmo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. The Mets will send three left-handed hitters to the bench against Reds southpaw Mike Minor, with Nimmo exiting the lineup along with Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin. Mark Canha will step in as the Mets' center fielder and leadoff batter in Nimmo's stead.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Rylan Bannon: Claimed by Dodgers
Bannon was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bannon will return to the organization he was drafted by in 2017 after he was designated for assignment by the Orioles this week. The 26-year-old appeared in four games with Baltimore this year, going 2-for-14 with five strikeouts. Overall, Bannon has produced a .229 average with 11 homers, 58 RBI, 45 runs and six stolen bases over 275 at-bats in 78 games while spending the majority of the season with Triple-A Norfolk.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Davis Martin: Starting Game 2 of twin bill
The White Sox recalled Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and will have him start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City. Chicago is designating Martin as its 27th man for the twin bill, which means he'll head back to Charlotte immediately after the spot start. Martin has previously made seven appearances and three starts for the White Sox this season, turning in a 4.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 30.1 innings in those outings.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Will not start Monday
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. The player Kelenic has been sharing playing time with, Sam Haggerty, racked up two doubles and four hits in all over the last two games, and manager Scott Servais will lean on the hot hand Monday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Angels' Magneuris Sierra: Heads to bench Tuesday
Sierra is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Sierra started the past three games with Mickey Moniak suffering a broken finger during Saturday's doubleheader, but Steven Duggar will take over in center field Tuesday. Sierra and Duggar could split reps in the outfield with Moniak potentially out for the year and with Mike Trout (ribs) not particularly close to a return.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Heads to bench Tuesday
Madrigal is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals. With starts at second base in four of the past five games, Madrigal looks to be the Cubs' preferred option at the position for the moment, though he'll need to sustain a good run of health and offensive production to keep his spot atop the depth chart. Christopher Morel will get the start at the keystone Tuesday at Madrigal's expense.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Santana is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Santana is mired in an 0-for-14 slump and will take a seat for the second time in Seattle's past three games. Mitch Haniger will serve as the designated hitter while Sam Haggerty starts in right field.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Won't return Wednesday
Rodriguez (wrist) is still experiencing some soreness and won't be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, though manager Scott Servais hopes the center fielder will be activated for Friday's series opener against the Rangers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with some soreness after swinging in...
Comments / 0