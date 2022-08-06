ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire in Cuban oil depot leaves 121 injured and 17 firefighters missing

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRGDJ_0h7ZodQC00
Firefighters were trying to prevent the fire spreading further after a second oil tank caught alight.

Fire started by a lightning strike has engulfed an oil storage facility in the Cuban city of Matanzas, setting off explosions and injuring 121 people. Seventeen firefighters were missing and one body had been found, Cuban authorities said.

The blaze at the Matanzas supertanker base began during a thunderstorm on Friday night, the ministry of energy and mines tweeted. The government said later that it had asked for help from international experts in “friendly countries” with experience in the oil sector.

The official Cuban news agency said lightning hit one tank, starting a fire, and the blaze later spread to a second tank. As military helicopters flew overhead dropping water on the blaze, a dense column of black smoke billowed from the facility and spread westward more than 100km (62 miles) toward Havana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IamHS_0h7ZodQC00
Oil storage tanks burn in the Matanzas supertanker base. Photograph: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

Roberto de la Torre, head of fire operations in Matanzas, said firefighters were spraying water on intact tanks trying to keep them cool in hopes of preventing the fire from spreading.

Some of the injured were taken to Calixto García hospital in Havana, which has a prominent burn unit.

The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. There was no immediate word on how much oil had burned or was in danger at the storage facility, which has eight giant tanks that hold oil used to fuel electricity-generating plants.

“I was in the gym when I felt the first explosion. A column of smoke and terrible fire rose through the skies,” resident Adiel Gonzalez told the Associated Press. “The city has a strong smell of sulphur.”

Authorities said about 800 people were evacuated from the Dubrocq neighbourhood closest to the fire, while Gonzalez added that some people decided to leave the Versailles district, which is a little further from the tank farm.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Many ambulances, police and fire engines were seen in the streets of Matanzas, a city with about 140,000 inhabitants on Matanzas Bay.

The Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, travelled to the area of the fire early Saturday, officials said.

Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile for their offers of help. A support flight from Mexico arrived on Saturday night.

Local meteorologist Elier Pila showed satellite images of the area with a dense plume of black smoke moving from the point of the fire westward and reaching east to Havana.

“That plume can be close to 150km long,” Pila wrote on his Twitter account.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Mexico#Russia#Accident#Cuban#The Ministry Of Energy
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Argentina
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy