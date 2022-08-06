HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will start your Tuesday dry but we will definitely not end it that way. Get your rain gear back out. Look for some patchy fog this morning and a little bit of sunshine early as temperatures start in the low 70s in most locations. The clouds will start to roll in along with the rain chances the later into the day we get. Showers and storms are possible later and some of those could feature heavy rain. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight will drop into the low 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO