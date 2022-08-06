ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

wymt.com

Flood Watch continues into tonight, drier and calmer days ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a little while longer and we will get a much-needed break for a little while. Hang in there. So far, we’ve managed to make it through the first day of the Flood Watch without any major issues. Let’s hope the same will be the case for day 2.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Flood Watch goes back into effect later today, heavy rain possible tonight and tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will start your Tuesday dry but we will definitely not end it that way. Get your rain gear back out. Look for some patchy fog this morning and a little bit of sunshine early as temperatures start in the low 70s in most locations. The clouds will start to roll in along with the rain chances the later into the day we get. Showers and storms are possible later and some of those could feature heavy rain. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight will drop into the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

Flooding again a threat early in the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a week and a weekend filled with showers and storms, many containing heavy rain, things don’t look to dry out much as we start the new work week, with renewed chances for heavy rain and even flash flooding on the table through the first half of the week.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Drying out before more rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some heavy rain led to some flooding on Sunday night, we are staying on alert for another potentially slow-moving cold front to roll through the region later this week. Today and Tonight. While more showers and storms are likely in the coming days, we should...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods

Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding

Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
WHITESBURG, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Major road work underway at busy Pikeville intersection

And heads up for some major road work that starts today at the U.S. 23 / U.S. 119 Intersection at the Pikeville Wal-Mart. The intersection is getting a much needed safety expansion with new pavement and a new traffic signal. The work is going to take about 4-5 weeks. Expect...
wymt.com

Perry County family shares story of escaping flood

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Alice Lloyd College to replace diplomas lost, damaged in flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are an alumnus of Alice Lloyd College and your diploma was injured or lost in the Eastern Kentucky flooding, do not worry. Officials with Alice Lloyd announced Tuesday they would be replacing diplomas for people who may have lost theirs in the flash flooding.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup

JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
JEFF, KY

