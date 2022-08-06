Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Flood Watch continues into tonight, drier and calmer days ahead
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a little while longer and we will get a much-needed break for a little while. Hang in there. So far, we’ve managed to make it through the first day of the Flood Watch without any major issues. Let’s hope the same will be the case for day 2.
wymt.com
Flood Watch goes back into effect later today, heavy rain possible tonight and tomorrow
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We will start your Tuesday dry but we will definitely not end it that way. Get your rain gear back out. Look for some patchy fog this morning and a little bit of sunshine early as temperatures start in the low 70s in most locations. The clouds will start to roll in along with the rain chances the later into the day we get. Showers and storms are possible later and some of those could feature heavy rain. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight will drop into the low 70s.
wymt.com
Flooding again a threat early in the week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a week and a weekend filled with showers and storms, many containing heavy rain, things don’t look to dry out much as we start the new work week, with renewed chances for heavy rain and even flash flooding on the table through the first half of the week.
wymt.com
Drying out before more rain chances return
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some heavy rain led to some flooding on Sunday night, we are staying on alert for another potentially slow-moving cold front to roll through the region later this week. Today and Tonight. While more showers and storms are likely in the coming days, we should...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Families in Breathitt County continue to clean up following floods in Eastern Kentucky
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been a long couple of weeks for the people in Eastern Kentucky. People in Breathitt County still have a lot to clean up. Furniture, clothes, and other appliances sit outside some homes as they await pickup. Iris Vanheest and Chris Stamper are just two of...
spectrumnews1.com
'They’re in survival mode:’ Crews work to feed Knott County flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. — With many still stranded from catastrophic flooding last week, Greg May and his team from Pike County have been focused on giving flood victims one less thing to worry about. “We just think it’s important, early on… just get them hot meals and let them concentrate...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods
Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
lakercountry.com
Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding
Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
1039thebulldog.com
Major road work underway at busy Pikeville intersection
And heads up for some major road work that starts today at the U.S. 23 / U.S. 119 Intersection at the Pikeville Wal-Mart. The intersection is getting a much needed safety expansion with new pavement and a new traffic signal. The work is going to take about 4-5 weeks. Expect...
spectrumnews1.com
‘It’ll come back:’ After five feet of water, Letcher County man looks to rebuild
MILLSTONE, Ky. — When the north fork of the Kentucky River took over Buddy Young’s Millstone neighborhood in Letcher County last week, it filled his home with five feet of water. “Everybody says, you know, ‘It comes fast,’ and it did,” said Young. “We didn’t have any time...
wymt.com
Perry County family shares story of escaping flood
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
WLWT 5
Teen dies days after volunteering to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A high school student in eastern Kentucky is the latest tragic loss after devastating floods hit the region. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Knott County high school student Aaron Crawford tragically died days after he heroically helped in recovery efforts following the flooding. "This...
kshb.com
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College to replace diplomas lost, damaged in flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are an alumnus of Alice Lloyd College and your diploma was injured or lost in the Eastern Kentucky flooding, do not worry. Officials with Alice Lloyd announced Tuesday they would be replacing diplomas for people who may have lost theirs in the flash flooding.
kentuckytoday.com
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
Comments / 0