Nearly 80 hurt, 17 missing as fire set off by lightning spreads at Cuban oil storage facility

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Nearly 80 people are hurt and 17 are missing in the Cuban city of Matanzas after a lightning strike sparked a major fire at a crude oil storage facility.

The still-uncontrolled blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, in Matanzas Province, about 60 miles east of Havana, began after a tank was hit by lightning during a thunderstorm Friday night, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

That tank was estimated to hold over 13 million gallons of fuel oil.

The blaze later spread to a second tank, which exploded around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Nearly 800 people were evacuated, authorities said.

Cuba’s health minister, José Angel Portal Miranda, said on Twitter early Saturday morning that a local hospital had received 49 patients, seven of whom were in critical condition.

A few hours later, the official Matanzas Facebook page said that the number of injured had increased to 77 people.

The Cuban energy minister, Liván Arronte Cruz, is among those injured, the office of the president said on Twitter.

Seventeen firefighters were reported missing Saturday morning just as the second tank exploded.

Images of the fire shared on social media by Cuban authorities show a massive column of black smoke rising from the facility.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the scene and held a meeting with the provincial authorities.

“It is urgent to find the missing firefighters in the explosion and to care for their families,” he tweeted Saturday morning. “The situation is difficult but we will prevail.

Later in the afternoon, he sent out another tweet expressing “deep gratitude to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile” for promptly offering to help.

“We also appreciate the offer of technical advice from the U.S.,” he added.

