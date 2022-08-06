ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Southern WRs hungry to prove themselves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Southern head coach Eric Dooley is counting on a tempo from his offense that will leave opposing defenses struggling to keep up. The Jaguar wide receivers will try to leave those defenders in the dust. Probably no position group on this Southern team has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Basketball camp for youth to feature NBA players, LSU greats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people. The camp is expected to be staffed by current and former NBA players, former LSU greats, and high school and college coaches. The list of staffers includes Dale Brown, Garret Temple, Ricky Blanton, Ronnie Henderson, Jermaine Williams, Ronald Dupree, Tasmin Mitchell, coach John Brady, Darnell Lazare, Collis Temple Jr., Collis Temple III, Tyrus Thomas, Howard Carter, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woodlawn to host Zachary on ESPNU on Oct. 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woodlawn High School will host Zachary High School on ESPNU on Thursday, Oct. 6. ESPN announced on Monday, August 8, that their Geico ESPN High School Football Showcase is back for the 2022 season. Zachary is the defending 5A State Champions after going 15-0 last...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

LSU unranked on Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was back on the practice field on Monday, Aug. 8, before the Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll was released and left the Tigers off the list. Here’s a look at the entire top 25 (first-place votes in parenthesis):. 1. Alabama (54) 2. Ohio...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Northeast Vikings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp spent Monday, Aug. 8, with the Vikings of Northeast and second-year head coach Devyn Baker, who took over for longtime coach David Masterson last season. Baker said the Vikings return all of their offensive and defensive lines from a 3-7 team a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jags get more physical despite not yet being in full pads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After holding nothing but morning practices for the first week of fall camp, Southern head coach Eric Dooley switched things up with an afternoon session on Monday, Aug. 8, to start Week 2. Junior defensive back Caleb Washington was talking trash to the assistant offensive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Railway between Baton Rouge, New Orleans gets major grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A $20 million grant will go toward advancing the passenger railway project between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Leaders say both Baton Rouge and Gonzales applied for the grant money for two major railway stations. Specifically, the funding will help design, build and purchase land for the stations located in both cities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Families make their last-minute shopping rounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Class is back in session tomorrow for many students here in Baton Rouge and that means getting back into their well-known routines. According to the National Retail Federation, families plan to spend $864 on average for back-to-school items, with 69% of parents shopping three weeks before classes begin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Expect heavy traffic for the first day of school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, August 8 marks the start of a big day and week for back-to-school in Baton Rouge. Families can expect heavy traffic delays in West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge. You can learn more about upcoming events this school year in EBR schools here:
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mississippi escapees reportedly captured in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four escapees from Mississippi reportedly have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to Louisiana State Police. The escapees were detained off of Highland and Lee Drive. LSP states that the scene is still active and is still under investigation. Details are limited...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

First Shake Shack coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. - Shake Shack announced it will be opening its first restaurant on Bluebonnet Blvd., in late 2022. The restaurant will be part of the Mall of Louisiana and will have the option to dine-in or experience connected drive thru. “Shake Shack is what we call fine casual,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Exxon to conduct emergency training

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Exxon Mobil refinery has plans to conduct an emergency response training on Tuesday, August 9. The company said neighbors in the area may notice loud noises coming from the refinery and a spike in activity. Exxon Mobil has not said what time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Downtown BR developments discussed during meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Downtown Development District addressed parking meters, new housing, and other new developments during its meeting on Tuesday, August 9. Leaders said they have purchased several new parking meters that will arrive in downtown between August and September. The meters will accept coins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

