Man shot in Rock Falls Tuesday morning, police say
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said. Around 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street and found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, police said in a media release.
Rock Falls police investigate shooting
Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday. Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on...
One juvenile dead after crash south of Burlington
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape arrested
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 was wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
'He did not deserve to be murdered,' says mother of man killed by Scott County deputy
Holidays are hard for Patty Thorington. Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays — gathering with family just reminds her that her son isn't there. July 27 was supposed to be Robert Mitchell's golden birthday, and to celebrate, his nieces took a sign depicting a picture of him and the phrase "happy birthday, Bobby" on the Channel Cat Water Taxi. Thorington said that it helped them feel close to their uncle on what was supposed to be his special day.
Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool
Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were hospitalized after a stolen car chase in Bettendorf Friday night. According to Bettendorf police, at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. Officers say the van failed to stop and a short chase began.
Police investigating second armed robbery in less than 24 hours
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating the second reported armed robbery in a 24 hour period. Police say this one happened at 9:15 A.M. Monday on West Howett Street, inbetween Griswold and Westmoreland. A victim, found in an alley there, told investigators two males — both armed —...
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
Crews respond to Burlington garage fire Monday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a garage fire Monday. The fire department responded around 11:21 a.m. to the 1300 block of Agency Street for a report of a structure fire, according to a media release. Crews arrived on scene about 11:24 a.m. to find a...
Man critically injured in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a man was critically injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., Peoria Police were called to a local hospital regarding a victim of a stabbing that arrived by private vehicle. Police say the victim, an adult male, arrived at...
SV Man Indicted For Allegedly Kicking A Police Officer
Alleged violence towards an officer has gotten a Spring Valley man indicted. A Grand Jury in Bureau County convened on Monday and handed down a one count indictment against 32-year-old Angalo Magnotti. He's accused of making physical contact with a police officer by kicking him in the leg. The officer testified before the Grand Jury.
Peoria man accused of beating animal indicted on new felony charge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man accused and charged with animal cruelty faces a new felony charge of animal torture. Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says the facts and circumstances of the case and the brutal nature of the incident involving Nicholas Prince justified adding a felony charge and expediting the case through a county grand jury.
