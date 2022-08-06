ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant demands Nets trade him or fire brass; owner responds

In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reportedly requested that the team fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or honor his trade request. Durant "does not have faith in the team’s direction," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported. Later Monday, Tsai had...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game

Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Very Interesting Story Reported About Ben Simmons

Bucher: "Ben Simmons, they're having a team-chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Boston Celtics. And from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat. They asked him 'are you going to play'? Ben left the chat. Like, he didn't even answer the question, just left the chat."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

