Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
This LeBron James Stat Could Explain Why Brittney Griner Was Playing In Russia
In March, Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia for possession of cannabis oil. That arrest has turned into a nine-year prison sentence and been one of the most talked about international stories of 2022 in a battle between Russia and the United States. While the arrest has highlighted rules on...
Kevin Durant reportedly irked with Ben Simmons when he left group chat after being asked about game four availability
According to one NBA insider, Kevin Durant was reportedly irked when Ben Simmons not just ignored, but left a team group chat when asked if he was playing in game four against Boston.
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant celebrate Sabrina Ionescu’s otherworldly WNBA accomplishment
Both Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty guard established a new league benchmark on Saturday. Ionescu’s achievement wasn’t a total surprise, since she was the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after...
Nets owner responds to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition
Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks. I believe that the Lakers would be the perfect place for Reddish.
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant demands Nets trade him or fire brass; owner responds
In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reportedly requested that the team fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or honor his trade request. Durant "does not have faith in the team’s direction," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported. Later Monday, Tsai had...
Yardbarker
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game
Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
Yardbarker
Very Interesting Story Reported About Ben Simmons
Bucher: "Ben Simmons, they're having a team-chat before Game 4, thinking he's going to play against the Boston Celtics. And from what I'm told, Ben just left the chat. They asked him 'are you going to play'? Ben left the chat. Like, he didn't even answer the question, just left the chat."
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Old LeBron James Video Where He Claims He Predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game: "LeStradamus"
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were two of the NBA's biggest stars during the 2000s and early 2010s. Kobe is unfortunately no longer with us, but Bron remains one of the biggest names in basketball. Their legacies have often been compared to the other, but throughout their careers, the two had the utmost respect for each other.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL・
2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
Nobody’s job is truly safe in the NFL, but some Dallas Cowboys players certainly have more job security than others. With so much uncertainty and inexperience surrounding Cowboys training camp, these are two of the players that could lose their starting job by the time the season ends. Cowboys...
NFL・
Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title
Lakers Insider believes Los Angeles cannot win a championship as currently constructed.
