Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
Adam Cole Turns on the Young Bucks and WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament (Tag Talk #9)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (haleyanne_) discuss the Hung Bucks reunion from AEW Dynamite, the WWE women's tag team tournament, a potential Sasha Banks and Naomi return, and miscellaneous tag team news.
AEW Stars Frustrated With Being Given Less TV Time Than When They Were in WWE
Several AEW stars seem upset about their position within the company, including two former WWE stars. Andrade El Idolo recently “liked” the following tweet:. “@TonyKhan so….you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn’t think I’d miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He’s been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo”
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For Superstar’s TV Return On SmackDown
Drew Gulak was reportedly supposed to return to WWE TV this past Friday on “SmackDown” in an angle involving The Viking Raiders and The New Day. According to Fightful Select, Gulak was going to be in a tag team match against The Raiders. Instead, Eric & Ivar went on to defeat Jim Mulkey & Tommy Gibson in a quick, squash match. The report didn’t make a note of Gulak’s tag partner for the planned match.
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
Current WWE Star Teases Return Of Old Ring Name
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of NXT stars get new names after getting called up to the WWE main roster, and it’s no big secret that Vince McMahon liked one word names. Last year Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo had their names shorted to...
WWE Star Reportedly Considered For Character Changes Under New Management
Dominik Dijakovic, alongside Dio Madden, Mia Yim, and Shane Thorne, all debuted on “Raw” and “SmackDown” during the summer of 2020 as the stable, Retribution, under their leader, Mustafa Ali. Since then, Djiakovic has been going by the name, T-Bar, while Madden, Yim, and Thorne went by Mace, Reckoning, and Slapjack, respectively, until they moved on to new promotions or gimmicks.
'Street Outlaws' Fans Contribute to GoFundMe for Ryan Fellows' Family Following His Death
Fans of Discovery's street racing series Street Outlaws are paying tribute to Ryan Fellows. After it was confirmed Monday that Fellows, a street racer and cast member of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died in a crash while filming of the series took place in Nevada on Sunday, fans have rallied their support around the star's family by donating to and sharing their condolences on a GoFundMe page.
Moose And Jordynne Grace: IMPACT Wrestling Is The Place To Go If You Want Creative Freedom
Moose and Jordynne Grace enjoy having creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling. Grace, the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, and Moose, a former IMPACT World Champion, have become two of the promotion's top stars. They have stayed loyal to the company despite opportunities to go elsewhere, and they agreed about one of the key factors in this decision.
Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'
Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
Enhancement Stories: Roderick Strong Remembers Being Beaten By Kurt Angle In 2005 WWE
Before the stars of wrestling hit it big, they're learning the ropes to varying degrees of success. Some you've seen well before you even realized, as they claw their way to a big break. Whether it be extra work, or getting crushed on cable TV, everyone has a different path. Now, they'll tell you about it.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/9): Orange Cassidy, Ruby Soho, Athena And More Compete
AEW Dark (8/9) Private Party, The Butcher, & The Blade defeated Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee, & Sam Moore. The Best Friends (with Danhausen) defeated Rohit Raju & Ben Jones. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & JD Drake) Marina Shafir & Nyla...
Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked
Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
WWE NXT Star Injured at Live Event
On Saturday evening, another WWE talent suffered an injury. At the NXT live event in Gainesville, Florida, Sloane Jacobs and Tatum Paxley worked a singles bout. After Tatum took a kick to the face and her chin crashed on the ring post, the match was called off early. After attending...
AEW Battle Of The Belts III Draws Less Than 500,000 Viewers, Finishes #12 On Cable
The numbers are in for AEW Battle of the Belts III. ShowBuzzDaily reports AEW Battle of the Belts III on August 6 drew 437,000 viewers, marking a low for the series. AEW Battle of the Belts in January drew 704,000 viewers and AEW Battle of the Belts II in April drew 527,000 viewers.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.6.22: Liv Morgan Defends Smackdown Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night in North Charleston, South Carolina with Liv Morgan defending her Smackdown Women’s Title and more. You can check out results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. *...
Taya Valkyrie Feels She's Adapted Well To The NWA, Is Excited To Add 'The Burke' To Belt Collection
Taya Valkyrie talks about the opportunity to add The Burke to her belt collection. Since being released by WWE, Taya Valkyrie has taken the wrestling world by storm, amassing a number of title wins, and cementing her status within the industry. Currently, Valkyrie holds gold in MLW, IMPACT, and AAA,...
Damian Priest Wants To Create A Moment That Everyone Talks About At WWE Clash At The Castle
Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.
