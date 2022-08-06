Read full article on original website
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
Traffic alert for Hwy 31 and Hwy 278
TRAFFIC ALERT: The traffic light at the intersection of Hwy 31 and Hwy 278 will be inoperable for several hours on Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. for the replacement of the control box by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Officers from the Cullman Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic. Please use caution.
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
WAAY-TV
Power restored after vehicle gets stuck in guy wire
---- UPDATE 9 AM: Power is now restored to the area. Huntsville Utilities do need to make some repairs, so there will be an additional, brief maintenance outage in the next 30-60 minutes. If you are experiencing a service issue, please call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). ----- Some people in Madison County...
$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge
The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
WAFF
Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
WAFF
Madison Police Department advises drivers to avoid area of Madison Blvd.
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Madison Boulevard and Production Avenue due to a wreck. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route for the next 90 minutes.
WAAY-TV
MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues
A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
Huntsville PARC project gets $20M grant to move forward
The City of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant for improving pedestrian access to downtown and providing an economic boost low-income communities.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office warns of violent ‘pack of dogs’
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a pack of dogs that have reportedly attacked livestock.
WAAY-TV
Christmas on the River is coming to Ditto Landing; holiday festivities begin in December
Christmas on the River is kicking off at Ditto Landing this holiday season. Ditto Landing will be home to special holiday events, a train display, a Christmas tree farm and even a Christmas card lane. The Christmas tree farm is first come, first serve, until there are no trees left.
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
Coroner identified man killed in crash involving motorcycle, semi-truck
A fatal wreck on Highway 67 in Priceville caused a lane closure Sunday night.
WAAY-TV
Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County
Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
WAFF
One dead in DeKalb Co. Freightliner crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.
WAFF
Sweetwater Bakery in Florence will be your new favorite place to grab a treat
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sweetwater Bakery is changing the game when it comes to all things sweet and sugary!. Located in historic East Florence, Sweetwater Bakery offers everything from delicious cinnamon rolls, savory quiche, eclairs, coffee and more. Stop by for a visit or check out the menu...
Books-A-Million to open at new location in Decatur this weekend
Decatur's Books-A-Million is expected to open at a brand-new location this weekend.
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting
A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
thebamabuzz.com
23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8
We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
