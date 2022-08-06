ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Traffic alert for Hwy 31 and Hwy 278

TRAFFIC ALERT: The traffic light at the intersection of Hwy 31 and Hwy 278 will be inoperable for several hours on Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. for the replacement of the control box by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Officers from the Cullman Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic. Please use caution.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Power restored after vehicle gets stuck in guy wire

---- UPDATE 9 AM: Power is now restored to the area. Huntsville Utilities do need to make some repairs, so there will be an additional, brief maintenance outage in the next 30-60 minutes. If you are experiencing a service issue, please call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). ----- Some people in Madison County...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge

The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues

A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County

Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in DeKalb Co. Freightliner crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 8

We’ve got the inside scoop on 23 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including new office space at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Office Space in Redstone Gateway | 8100 Rideout...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

