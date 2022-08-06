ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (ACL) placed on IR

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lp3eN_0h7ZmX0I00

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a torn ACL in his right knee.

McKethan, 23, sustained the injury during the Blue-White scrimmage on Friday and was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound McKethan was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was an All-ACC honorable mention in each of his final two seasons with the Tar Heels.

The Giants signed offensive tackle Will Holden on Friday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal

The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Browns#American Football#Ir#New York Giants#Acl#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy