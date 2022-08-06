Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Suspicious fire breaks out in Fortuna near Highway 101
FORTUNA. Calif. — A fire broke out in dry vegetation earlier today near Fortuna and officials believe it was man-made. Fire crews say the hot, dry and windy weather conditions weren't the only factor that started the fire. After speaking with sheriff's deputies, they say it appeared to be sparked by someone.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
North Coast Journal
More Evacuation Orders Issued as Six Rivers Fires Continue to Grow
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuation orders as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow, threatening multiple communities around Willow Creek. This morning, the Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for the HUM-E077-B zone south of Willow Creek, which comes after the office issued an evacuation...
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire crew battling Six Rivers Lightning Complex lose 2 vehicles, hike out
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has exploded in size in the past 24 hours. It's now burned nearly 9,000 acres and there is still no containment. More than 500 firefighters are working the blaze that has prompted evacuations in Humboldt and Trinity counties. The complex was...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for DUI, car theft after wild chase through Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested an alleged drunk driver who they say crashed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle during a wild chase in Shasta County. The incident started Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Redding police arrested the driver 25-year-old Christina Vallesteroes of Round Mountain on a...
crimevoice.com
Suspicious Person Investigation Leads to Arrest of Burglary Suspect
Originally Published By: Humbolt County Sherriff’s Office County Website:. “On Aug. 3, 2022, at about 6:44 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Forson Road in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious person possibly casing homes in the neighborhood. Deputies arrived in the...
crimevoice.com
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested Last Week in Garberville
“On July 19, 2022, at about 2:53 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducting extra patrols in the area of the Garberville Town Square initiated a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle parked in a no parking zone. Deputies contacted a man and a woman associated with the vehicle. The...
krcrtv.com
EPD wins Battle of the Badges blood drive by one donation
EUREKA, Calif. — Out of the 23 agencies that participated in the Battle of the Badges blood donation event, The Eureka Police Department won by one donor. The trophy will return to the EPD for the year until next year's Battle of the Badges. The Northern Community Blood bank thanks the EPD for sponsoring the vent.
krcrtv.com
Highway 299 partly blocked west of Redding due to multi-vehicle crash
OLD SHASTA, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 8, 3:41 PM: Caltrans District 2 officials said traffic has returned to normal on State Route 299 near Old Shasta following a multi-vehicle crash. The westbound lane of Highway 299, west of Redding, is closed Monday afternoon due to a crash involving several...
krcrtv.com
New Red Bluff Fire Chief sworn in during Change of Command Ceremony
RED BLUFF, Calif. — There is a new Red Bluff Fire Chief in the City of Red Bluff. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer was sworn in during the Change of Command Ceremony after outgoing Fire Chief Ray Barber retired from the department after serving eight years as the fire chief.
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire appears to cause mass fish death in Klamath River, tribe says
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Siskiyou County appears to have caused tens of thousands of Klamath River fish to die, according to the Karuk Tribe. The tribe said the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp along the main stem of the Klamath River, between Indian Creek which flows through Happy Camp and Seiad Creek, about 20 miles further upstream.
krcrtv.com
Carr Fire family surprises retiring Red Bluff Fire Chief with a farewell message
RED BLUFF, Calif. — After eight years of serving the City of Red Bluff, Fire Chief Ray Barber is hanging up his fire hat and is officially retiring. Colleagues, firefighters, and the community expressed gratitude and appreciation for Barber's leadership and service to the City of Red Bluff. And among the many is a family who survived the Carr Fire four years ago and cannot thank Barber enough.
krcrtv.com
Locals help evacuees in Six River Lightning Complex
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A thick layer of smoke blankets Willow Creek as the Six River Lightning Complex continues to burn closer to these tight-knit communities. The fire has grown to 6,773 acres with zero containment and is made up of multiple fires burning in Humboldt and Trinty counties.
krcrtv.com
Local Eureka tattoo artist in need after being hospitalized after collision
EUREKA, Calif. — A collision occurred over the weekend on a busy street in Eureka, sending a local tattoo artist to the hospital. The man, Randy Meyer, was reportedly hit on the intersection of 5th and R Street while riding his motorcycle. The single father of two, and Co-Owner of Sangha Tattoo Studio will unable to work for at least six months while recovering from his severe injuries.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗨𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟳. Residents in zones HUM-E056 AND HUM-E057 should evacuate now. An overnight evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. For an interactive map of affected zones, visit: community.zonehaven.com. For more information go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.
krcrtv.com
Family of murdered mother faces California parole board to keep her killer in prison
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Once again, the family of a woman murdered in Redding is going before the state parole board to try and keep the killer in prison. A little bit of a warning: a graphic description of the killer's crime is in this story. It was November...
North Coast Journal
'Extreme Fire Behavior' Seen as Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows
U.S. Forest Service officials saw an "increase in extreme fire behavior" yesterday on the eight active fires that comprise the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, prompting additional evacuations on the outskirts of Willow Creek. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for residents in zones HUM-EO56 and HUM-EO57 — which...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex still 0% contained, 6,775 acres in size
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires are still uncontained as of Monday and the various fires continue to grow. According to the Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF), the complex has now burned 6,775 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday evening. Officials said crews...
