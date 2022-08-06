ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart's 'Over-the-Top' Cake Recipe Has Chocolate Lovers Racing to Their Kitchens

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Martha Stewart’ s new cake recipe is unlike any before, upping the ante for normal chocolate-y recipes. On Aug 5, Stewart posted the ultimate chocolate cake recipe that will immediately be at the top of everyone’s must-try list. She posted the stomach-rumbling cake with the caption, “Chocolate lovers will adore this over-the-top ice cream cake. Sliced chocolate cake is layered with white chocolate ganache and chocolate ice cream, then topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @krautter.”

This intermediate, chocolate-y cake sent from heaven above is every chocolate lover’s dream, but it’s not an easy feat. For the mouth-watering cake that defines the term “decadent,” you need quite a few ingredients.

For the cakes, you need Dutch-process cocoa powder, unbleached all-purpose flour , kosher salt, and vanilla extract, to name a few. Now for the white chocolate ganache, you need white chocolate, chocolate ice cream, and a few more basic ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.

This recipe requires a few more steps than most of Stewart’s usual decadent delights, but it’s so worth it. You start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees and combining a bunch of ingredients as needed into different cake pans. Sometime later, you’ll be spreading the ice cream and topping it with the necessary sweet treats. We know, our mouths are watering too.

Get Stewart’s full Triple-Chocolate Ice Cream Cake recipe HERE.

And check out Stewart’s newest bestselling cookbook on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book.

Buy: Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection: 100+ Recipes for the Sweet Classic, from Simple to Stunning: A Baking Book $14.79, originally $28.99

