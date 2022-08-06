Clermont Foot 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain: Player ratings as Messi & Neymar lead PSG to huge win

Read on www.90min.com
Report: Chelsea 'Offered' Frenkie de Jong By Barcelona
The saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong continues to rumble on, with Chelsea the latest club rumored to be interested. Divider(Variant 1)
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
UEFA・
Tottenham to beat Brighton to Destiny Udogie signing
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Udinese wing-back Destiny Udogie, 90min understands.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea on permanent deal
RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from Chelsea on a permanent deal.
Newcastle eye Bamba Dieng & Lucas Paqueta as attacking reinforcements
Newcastle are ready to push ahead with interest in Bamba Dieng and Lucas Paqueta.
Amine Gouiri: Nice president responds to Real Madrid interest in striker
Nice's president has shut down talk of a bid from Real Madrid for striker Amine Gouiri.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Bologna director responds to Man Utd interest in Marko Arnautovic
Bologna have responded to Manchester United's interest in Austria forward Marko Arnautovic.
Barcelona to activate fourth lever in bid to register new signings
Barcelona will activate the fourth lever by selling off more shares in Barca Studios.
Martin Odegaard: Gabriel Jesus & Oleksandr Zinchenko's 'winning experience' will help Arsenal
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard believes that Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko's history of winning trophies will be of benefit to the Gunners.
Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira exit to Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of €6m on a four-year contract.
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG
Leandro Paredes move to Juventus stalls - Fabian Ruiz close to joining PSG.
2022/23 Continental Tyres League Cup group stage draw
2022/23 Continental Tyres League Cup group stage draw.
Inter confirm termination of Alexis Sanchez's contract
Inter have announced that they have terminated Alexis Sanchez's contract as he gears up to join Marseille.
Cody Gakpo discusses PSV future amid Man Utd and Arsenal links
Cody Gakpo admits Champions League football could make him stay at PSV this summer.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 1
The best goals from week 1 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Conor Coady & Idrissa Gueye undergoing Everton medicals
Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye are on the verge of signing for Everton with medicals underway on Merseyside, 90min understands.
