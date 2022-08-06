ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Cleveland Browns Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Cleveland Browns. If you're curious about who the Browns' top players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Browns roster.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/7: Hunt Protests, A.J. Green Ascends, and Youtube-Related Begging

If there is anything positive about the news that Kareem Hunt is seeking a contract extension from the Browns, it’s that Deshaun Watson has largely been pushed from the headlines in today’s OBR Daily Newswire. Sure, he’s still there, lurking in section seven of this world-famous collection of Browns links, but he’s not dominating our consciousness today.
