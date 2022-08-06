Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
SDSU Ice Cream Truck in Sioux Falls this weekend raising funds for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The SDSU Ice Cream Truck is coming to Sioux Falls on Sunday afternoon. Hope for the Hopeless is holding the ice cream fundraiser from 4-6 p.m., to help orphaned children in Liberia. 100% of the proceeds will be going toward a 40-room dormitory in Liberia that is close to completion. The fundraiser will be held in the FCA parking lot at 1601 E. 69th Street on Sunday, August 14th.
Cookie Jar for sale, owners say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School
The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota
139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Weekend rains soak some drought-stressed South Dakota farms ahead of harvest season
The summertime story of the eastern South Dakota drought is written by the clouds. Once seeds have been sown, a good rain, or lack thereof, on bone-dry fields can change how the harvest season ends. So when a record-breaking storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Sioux Falls...
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
Busy Tuesday for City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City Council will have a busy Tuesday. At 3 pm there’s a budget meeting in which the council will address the City Attorney’s office, public parking and entertainment venues. At 6 pm will be the regular City Council Meeting,...
BREAKING: One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 8:38 p.m. - One man is dead after a shootout with police in Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department and a Deputy with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. 12th St. and S. Williams Ave.
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
Walk honors children who died young
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families honored loved ones whom they lost shortly after birth with a walk Saturday at Fawick Park in central Sioux Falls. Jessica Remme and her family are among the people who celebrated the lives of children lost this weekend. Her daughter Oaklyn died in 2018, and she decided to create the Oaklyn Foundation to help families in similar situations.
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
