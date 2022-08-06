ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

New Dollywood roller coaster coming in 2023 to be park’s largest

By Gregory Raucoules
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – Dolly Parton and Dollywood theme park leadership on Friday announced the single largest attraction investment in the history of the park, a brand-new roller coaster that will be the largest in the park when it opens in the spring.

The $25 million “Big Bear Mountain” roller coaster will open in Spring 2023 and marks the latest step in the half-billion-dollar park expansion announced in 2021 . The ride boasts three different launches, 3,990 feet of track and expands the Wildwood Grove section of the park with a six-acre attraction.

The coaster will reach speeds up to 48 mph and a peak elevation of 66 feet as it winds through Wildwood Grove around waterfalls and briefly underground. It’s the first Dollywood ride to feature on-board audio with music and narration from Wildwood Grove’s fictional caretaker Ned Oakley.

The rollercoaster will last nearly two minutes and seat 20 passengers per train. The minimum height requirement for a passenger is 39 inches.

“Doesn’t that look like fun?” said Dolly Parton at the announcement while clad in a rhinestone park ranger outfit. “You know I’m not going to get on that.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDzUl_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7xK5_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbX75_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339pl4_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0065ql_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRGWQ_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qj3fZ_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdMbb_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkvPe_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN91q_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6BJ2_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULS17_0h7Zk2tq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7iPM_0h7Zk2tq00
Search underway for Knoxville student missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Spring 2023 launch of the new ride coincides with the grand opening of Dollywood’s newest resort: the HeartSong Lodge.

According to a case study released last year by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Dollywood has an annual economic impact of $1.8 billion a year and is credited with more than 23,000 jobs for the region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103GBF

You Can Find a Fairy House Hidden in the Tennessee Forest Near Gatlinburg

Now, this would definitely be a fun place to hike to!. Let's be honest, the Gatlinburg area is the perfect place to vacation. My husband and I have spent a few vacations in the Gatlinburg area, and it's even where we got engaged. It's perfect because you can enjoy the fun, touristy things like the main strip that's lined with restaurants, attractions, distilleries, and plenty to do.
GATLINBURG, TN
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Reveals Plans for Big Bear Mountain, Dollywood’s Longest Roller Coaster Ever

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The singer recently revealed plans to open a new roller coaster called Big Bear Mountain, which -- at 3,990 feet long -- will be the park's longest coaster to date. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the $25 million ride is the "largest single attraction investment" in the park's history, and will include "three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall." It'll also be the first ride in the park to feature on-board audio.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Willie Nelson visits Dollywood to prepare for Dolly Parton movie

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood on Monday as part of filming for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas movie, park representative Wes Ramey told WVLT News. Parton herself was also at the park. The movie is filming over the next few months and...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Pigeon Forge, TN
Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN
Lifestyle
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
visitmysmokies.com

5 Best Pigeon Forge Restaurants With a View

When you vacation in the Smoky Mountains, you will be treated to amazing views everywhere you go, including at the local attractions and restaurants. As you explore everything that Pigeon Forge has to offer, you will find some delicious places to eat that also offer unique views of the city and the natural scenery! Here are 5 of the best Pigeon Forge restaurants with a view:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#Travel Themeparks#What To Do#Travel Guide#Roller Coaster#Park Ranger#Theme Park#The Heartsong Lodge
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Veterans honored in Pigeon Forge during annual parade

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest data reveals more than 435,000 veterans are living in Tennessee and dozens participated Saturday in the 9th Annual Salute to Veterans Parade. Victoria Southard is visiting Sevier County from Nashville with her family. “My father is a veteran. Our grandfather is a...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Mining collapse creates huge hole near Knox County home

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County family is uncertain about how to deal with a huge hole that opened up on their property in Mascot. The state says the large hole is the result of a mine collapse and the failure of an underground mine room. Both Savannah...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
familydestinationsguide.com

9 Fun Things to Do Near Knoxville, TN: Best Places to Visit Nearby!

A trip to Knoxville will show you all the incredible features of this great land. From magnificent nature and favorite museums to amusing pub crawls, you will find many fun things to do near Knoxville, TN. We have picked some of the best tours we could find to make your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cold front brings pockets of heavy rain and storms Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain and storms through Thursday morning. Cooler, drier, and less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy