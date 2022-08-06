Event helps central Ohio women ‘know their numbers’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Closing the health gap for Black women was the goal of the Uplift Her event Saturday in Columbus.

Ohio State University Partnering in Negative Statistics joined with the African American Male Wellness Agency to create the event, where women can receive health screenings and information on resources.

The goal is to help women of color work toward ending health disparities.

It’s a cause close to Uplift Her Chairwoman Tracey Sigers’s heart; her mother recently had an unexpected blood clot, highlighting the importance of knowing your numbers.

“Knowing your numbers, knowing your cholesterol numbers, knowing your blood pressure numbers,” she said. “That’s why it’s important for women to come today because my mom was never sick and now she’s recovering. Thank God she’s off her oxygen, but you just never know what’s lingering in your body.”

NBC4’s own Cynthia Hill was at Saturday’s event, receiving her screening alongside U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.

For more health resources for Black women, click here .

