Cops: Escaped Eastpointe prisoner tried to hide from police during traffic stop by hiding under clothes in mom's car

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) - An 18-year-old suspect who escaped from police on Monday evening is once again behind bars while his girlfriend and mother face charges for helping him while on the run, police said.

As reported by Fox 2 , Devonta Deshawn Moore was apprehended by police during a traffic stop outside of Brighton on Thursday evening as he tried to hide under a pile of clothes in the back of his mother's car.

Moore had been on the run for three days after he fled from Eastpointe Police officers during a prison transport to the Macomb County Jail on assault charges.

Police allege he beat his 8-year-old brother.

Moore was said to have escaped while in belly chains and flip flops -- detectives investigating his whereabouts were soon led to Moore's mother, Tamika Shepherd, 46.

Police now accuse Shepherd of aiding her son after his escape and believe she and Moore's girlfriend, Lashaun White, were taking him to Mt. Pleasant.

Both woman have now been charged with accessory after the fact for their alleged involvement, police said.

As reported by Fox 2 , Shepard's attorney argued she was turning her son in to police, not helping him escape.

"My understanding is she was turning this young man in, a fugitive from justice, which to me, is assisting the government not hindering the government," claimed Shepherd's attorney, Michael L. Steinberg.

The judge did not seem to agree and set Shepherd's bond at $50,000 cash. She now faces life in prison due to a slew of prior felonies involving fraud.

Police said this is the third time Moore has fled from police. He was also convicted on burglary and weapons charges.

"He's got a lot of stuff in Eastpointe judge, and he is aware of that, and we've talked about this," said Chris Metry, Moore's defense attorney. "He has to deal with this, he has a child judge. He has to deal with this because he's got a 3-year-old son."

Metry said Moore is currently being scouted by two universities for football, but those talks could now be on hold.

"We set dates for him and he doesn't show up," Judge William Crouchman said. "Then when he finally does show up, he tries to escape. The only way I'm going to ensure that he comes to court, is to set a $100,000 cash surety bond."

Police are currently investigating how Moore managed to escape on Monday to prevent it from happening in the future.