WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thunderstorms continue to pop up in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Thunderstorms are continuing to pop up across north Georgia on Tuesday evening. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms are scattered, but are producing very heavy rain where they have developed. Several severe thunderstorms moved through the metro Atlanta area earlier in the afternoon.
wjhl.com

Scattered showers this evening, clouds clearing later

Flood advisories for Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky have been extended until 10 p.m. tonight. Some storms are rolling through tonight and could lead to locally heavy downpours. More rain is on the way tomorrow. We will see a very similar pattern tomorrow with storms moving in during the late...
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
NBC Chicago

Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Heavy Rains Pound Chicago Area

A flash flood watch remains in effect after heavy rains pounded parts of the Chicago area Sunday. That watch will remain in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until Monday morning, according to officials, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected in the coming hours.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Severe monsoon weather continues to roll across Arizona early this week, with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power Monday, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20...
KCCI.com

Temperatures will drop Monday after Sunday's storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
