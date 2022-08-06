Read full article on original website
Related
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as thunderstorms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
wjhl.com
Flood Watch for eastern Kentucky, scattered showers and storms tonight
The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Kentucky through 8 PM Wednesday night. This includes Letcher and Leslie counties. Look for a...
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
Thunderstorms continue to pop up in north Georgia
ATLANTA — Thunderstorms are continuing to pop up across north Georgia on Tuesday evening. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms are scattered, but are producing very heavy rain where they have developed. Several severe thunderstorms moved through the metro Atlanta area earlier in the afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weather Alert: Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
wjhl.com
Scattered showers this evening, clouds clearing later
Flood advisories for Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky have been extended until 10 p.m. tonight. Some storms are rolling through tonight and could lead to locally heavy downpours. More rain is on the way tomorrow. We will see a very similar pattern tomorrow with storms moving in during the late...
Southeast Michigan forecast: Heavy rainfall, storms, then bye-bye humidity
Southeast Michigan has sweated through intensely hot, muggy weather since mid-July, but the humidity will finally be coming to an end after intense rains push through the state on Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Sunday that the severe heavy rainfall was headed into metro Detroit due...
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FLOOD WATCH: Up to two inches of rain in just 45 minutes possible in Colorado, NWS warns
Another round of heavy, widespread rainstorms are expected across Colorado on Sunday, some of which will be capable of dropping two inches of rain in just 45 minutes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Storms are expected to impact the urban corridor from the Wyoming border to the Palmer...
Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Heavy Rains Pound Chicago Area
A flash flood watch remains in effect after heavy rains pounded parts of the Chicago area Sunday. That watch will remain in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until Monday morning, according to officials, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected in the coming hours.
Next week kicks off with ‘oppressive heat,’ but showers will offer some drought relief
High temperatures and humidity continue Sunday and Monday, with thunderstorms and rain due by midweek. The Boston area will remain under a heat advisory through Monday night, but cooler temps and scattered thunderstorms will offer a much-needed break from Massachusetts’ severe drought. The recent heat wave and high humidity...
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
Power outages were down to 300 on Sunday, Beshear tweeted. The number of fatalities stood at 37, but Kentucky State Police reported at least two people were still missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Severe monsoon weather continues to roll across Arizona early this week, with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power Monday, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20...
KCCI.com
Temperatures will drop Monday after Sunday's storms
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
Heavy rains close major California tourist attractions, including Death Valley and part of Joshua Tree National Park
Scattered thunderstorms continued to hammer parts of southeastern California and southern Nevada on Tuesday.
Roads remain closed after record-breaking rains flood Death Valley National Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
Flood warning issued for Las Vegas valley until Friday evening
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Las Vegas valley, signaling more rain, winds and flooding this monsoon season.
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
Comments / 0