Slidell, LA

wbrz.com

Man arrested after running from police, hitting two officers with his car

KILLONA - A man was arrested after he hit two police officers with his car during a chase through a neighborhood with a child in his car. According to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, officers tried to stop 24-year-old Davon Dallon before he sped off through the Belle Terre subdivision Monday afternoon.
KILLONA, LA
WWL

Avondale man dead after crash on US 90 in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 52-year-old man is dead after a crash on US Highway 90 Business in Marrero on Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Urbandale Street, and it claimed the life of Don Lewis of Avondale, La.
MARRERO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

State Police: Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle burst into flames after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND - A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish late Friday night. State Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday on I-55 near LA 1048 in Roseland. It claimed the life of an unidentified driver.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man's remains found buried near rural highway in Louisiana; 3 arrested for murder

HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana. Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser.
HUSSER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
GULFPORT, MS
WWL

Driver killed in fiery crash in Tangipahoa

ROSELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before midnight Friday on Interstate 55 near Highway 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish that claimed the life of one person. Investigators say the crash occurred as a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

