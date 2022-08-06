Read full article on original website
52-year-old Avondale man killed after striking tree with vehicle in Marrero : LSP
Police reports show that the crash happened on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street.
One dead, three hurt, another uninjured in Slidell crash between dump truck and car
Troopers say, Athuris Rapp, who was in the backseat of the Corolla, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after running from police, hitting two officers with his car
KILLONA - A man was arrested after he hit two police officers with his car during a chase through a neighborhood with a child in his car. According to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, officers tried to stop 24-year-old Davon Dallon before he sped off through the Belle Terre subdivision Monday afternoon.
Avondale man dead after crash on US 90 in Marrero
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 52-year-old man is dead after a crash on US Highway 90 Business in Marrero on Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Urbandale Street, and it claimed the life of Don Lewis of Avondale, La.
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
wbrz.com
State Police: Two drivers killed Saturday night in separate crashes on same Tangipahoa Parish highway
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two drivers were killed Saturday night in separate single-vehicle crashes on the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the first crash happened shortly after 11:10 p.m. Saturday on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond.
One dead, three injured in early morning crash on I-10 in Slidell
Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish.
wbrz.com
I-10 blocked Saturday night following police chase, crash; suspect at large after fleeing on foot
KENNER - Two lanes of I-10 East were blocked off Saturday night following a police chase and crash on the highway. Kenner police told WWL-TV the chase happened during a traffic stop on Loyola Drive when the suspect sped off towards I-10 East. While police were chasing the vehicle, the...
'When in doubt, get out': Slidell home struck by lightning, catches fire
SLIDELL, La. — Stacia Knight and her family are still figuring out where to go after their home was struck by lightning and caught fire Monday afternoon. Knight said it happened around 2:30 p.m. as thunderstorms rolled through the Slidell area. From the outside, the home may look fine...
wbrz.com
State Police: Driver killed, passenger injured when vehicle burst into flames after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish
ROSELAND - A driver was killed, and a passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle burst into flames after crashing into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish late Friday night. State Police said the one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday on I-55 near LA 1048 in Roseland. It claimed the life of an unidentified driver.
wbrz.com
Missing man's remains found buried near rural highway in Louisiana; 3 arrested for murder
HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana. Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser.
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
NOPD needs your help in finding a dangerous stunt driver
New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted for reckless driving and stunt driving in the streets of New Orleans.
WDSU
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish after their car hit a tree and engulfed in flames
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police have reported that a driver died in a car accident in Tangipahoa Parish after their car struck a tree and became engulfed in flames on Friday night. Initial reports reveal that a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near...
Police searching for suspects believed to have stolen beloved statue from in front of Mississippi toy store
Police are searching for two suspects who stole a beloved statue from the front of a Mississippi toy store. The statue of two children on a tricycle stolen from the Miner’s Doll and Toy Store in Ocean Springs was a 90th birthday gift to the original owners of the store and had become a favorite of locals.
Two dead in separate Tangipahoa Parish crashes
Two men are dead after two separate crashes that happened along the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish within 20 minutes of each other Saturday night.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two suspects in custody after an armed robbery of a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Around 9 p.m.,...
Driver killed in fiery crash in Tangipahoa
ROSELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before midnight Friday on Interstate 55 near Highway 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish that claimed the life of one person. Investigators say the crash occurred as a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on...
WWL-TV
Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
2 shootings and one homicide in 3 hours NOPD reports
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings and a homicide that happened within three hours of each other on Sunday. According to an NOPD report, the first shooting happened at about 2:47 at the
