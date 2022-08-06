Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
Acadiana Live: Camp Brave Hearts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Hospice of Acadiana wrapped up Camp Brave Hearts on Friday. Learn more about their resources here.
Is It Legal to Eat While You Drive in Louisiana?
We've all been guilty of distracted driving before. Whether it's talking on the phone, texting and driving, or yelling at the kids in the backseat, there's a lot more than just driving going on in most vehicles. I blame it on the fact that our lives are busier than ever post-pandemic. Between all of our commitments, our vehicles have turned into our second homes.
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man
Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
Public school teachers needed in Lafayette Parish
Desegregation appeal in St. Martin Parish leads Catahoula community to tie red ribbons on their mail boxes
Hearing held Monday in St. Martin Parish to reopen Catahoula Elementary
Traffic Closures, Improvements Set to Happen Across Lafayette
Over these next two weeks, city and state DOTD crew members are working to make traffic improvements across Lafayette that are expected to not only improve the condition of the roadways but also to help traffic flow on them. DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE. Let's start in Downtown Lafayette as local officials seeking...
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
St. Landry Parish School Board Bans Corporal Punishment
The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously to ban corporal punishment in schools across the Parish. In a unanimous vote this past Thursday (7/4/22) the St. Landry Parish School Board passed a ban on corporal punishment in Parish classrooms according to KATC. Corporal punishment is defined as "the deliberate...
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Local man contributes to his neighbor’s effort to bring his mother home
Every month, KLFY News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward.
Louisiana school district bans corporal punishment
A Louisiana school system is banning paddling students, saying the time to use corporal punishment in the classroom is long past
Lafayette Parish School System preparing for transportation issues as first day of school approaches
The school bus driver shortage that plagued the previous two schools years lingers on
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
Two people sought in theft over $7K from St. Mary Parish business
Morgan City Police say they need the public's help identifying two suspects involved in a theft from a local business.
‘Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana’ honored after death from cancer
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) — Fabian Payne Brignac, former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement, died last week “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Starting as a firefighter when he was 15 years old, Brignac’s became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire […]
KLFY.com
Delcambre Shrimp Festival to begin August 17
DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – The Town of Delcambre, Louisiana will kick off their 2022 Shrimp Festival season starting August 17. The Delcambre Shrimp Festival will take place from August 17 through August 21, 2022. A street fair, live entertainment, food, and drinks will be available to all who join. The gate fee of $10 (12 & under get in free) will be implemented starting Friday, August 19. An unlimited ride bracelet will be available for purchase for $25 at the street fair.
KTBS
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
brproud.com
Baby in Louisiana suffocated after slipping between bed and wall as he slept
EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A six-month-old baby boy suffocated after slipping between a bed and a wall as he slept. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the baby had been put in bed by his parents who then went into another room to do housework. A short while later...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
Lake Charles American Press
Body of missing canoeist recovered from Ouiska Chitto Creek
A 37-year-old Basile man is believed to have drowned in the Quiska Chitto Creek, just west of Oberlin, on Monday. Christopher Ceaser was canoeing with his son before he went missing in the water, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. The Sheriff’s Office along with search teams from area...
