One dead, one arrested after E. MLK Dr. shooting in Sunset [VIDEO]
UPDATE: According to the Sunset Police Department, Jeremy Chaisson, 21, was found near his home with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
Chaisson was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
The Sunset Police Department said that after investigation, Jakyri Mykel Altrevan Paddio, 17, of Sunset, was arrested and charged with the following:
- First Degree Murder
- Armed Robbery
- Possession of a Firearm
- Obstruction of Justice
ORIGINAL STORY: ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in Sunset, La., according to the Sunset Police Department .
Information is limited at this time, however, a spokesperson for the Sunset Police Department said a press release will be issued on Sunday.
Updates will follow as more information becomes available.
