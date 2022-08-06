One dead, one arrested after E. MLK Dr. shooting in Sunset [VIDEO]

UPDATE: According to the Sunset Police Department, Jeremy Chaisson, 21, was found near his home with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Chaisson was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Sunset Police Department said that after investigation, Jakyri Mykel Altrevan Paddio, 17, of Sunset, was arrested and charged with the following:

First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm

Obstruction of Justice

ORIGINAL STORY: ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in Sunset, La., according to the Sunset Police Department .

Information is limited at this time, however, a spokesperson for the Sunset Police Department said a press release will be issued on Sunday.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

