Fitchburg woman last seen Friday found safe

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police were searching for a woman who was last seen Friday evening. At around 7:45 p.m. she was found safe.

Marcela Nicole Suazo-Vargas, 24, had last been seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, police said she was found safe and returned to family members.

