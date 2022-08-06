ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Battle Creek event space designed to "link" local community together

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Link, a community event space, will work with community partners to host events in the near future. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring helped with the Groundbreaking Ceremony for The Link Friday. “We...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids returns with parade escort

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A special summer camp returned to west Michigan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of motorcyclists and more than 20 fire departments escorted campers to the Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids in a parade on Sunday. The week-long retreat is for children...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

2 confirmed drowned off South Haven beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich, — Two people have died after drowning at a South Haven beach, according to South Haven police. The two victims, a man from Novi and a woman from the St. Clair Shores area, were pulled from Lake Michigan Monday afternoon after being seen going underwater near a buoy.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two women hospitalized following shooting at Kalamazoo party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman are in the hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo on Sunday morning. Kalamazoo Police arrived at the 500 block of Lulu St. around 3:15 a.m. and located one victim with a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later, according to police. Both women are in stable condition and their injuries are non-life threatening, said police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
Cars
WWMT

11 year old dies in Constantine Township crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11 year old dies after a car crashes into the SUV she was riding in Sunday afternoon. The fatal crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Klett Road and Quaker Street, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. A 49-year-old...
CONSTANTINE, MI
WWMT

Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September

Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
INDIANA STATE

