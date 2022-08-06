Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
WWMT
Battle Creek event space designed to "link" local community together
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Link, a community event space, will work with community partners to host events in the near future. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring helped with the Groundbreaking Ceremony for The Link Friday. “We...
WWMT
Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids returns with parade escort
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A special summer camp returned to west Michigan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of motorcyclists and more than 20 fire departments escorted campers to the Great Lakes Burn Camp for Kids in a parade on Sunday. The week-long retreat is for children...
WWMT
South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
WWMT
Lifeguards not being considered in South Haven despite four drownings in less than a month
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The city of South Haven has seen four drownings in less than one month. On Monday, a 22-year-old man from Novi and 21-year-old woman from Columbus, Michigan, were pulled from choppy waters on South Beach under yellow flag conditions. Officials said yellow means to swim at your own risk.
WWMT
2 confirmed drowned off South Haven beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich, — Two people have died after drowning at a South Haven beach, according to South Haven police. The two victims, a man from Novi and a woman from the St. Clair Shores area, were pulled from Lake Michigan Monday afternoon after being seen going underwater near a buoy.
WWMT
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWMT
Whitmer says work to replace Benton Harbor lead service lines is ahead of schedule
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the project to replace Benton Harbor's lead service lines is more than 80% complete, which is ahead of schedule. Whitmer made the announcement Sunday afternoon while visiting Pearl Street in Benton Harbor, where she talked with residents about the water crisis plaguing the city.
WWMT
Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
WWMT
Two women hospitalized following shooting at Kalamazoo party
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman are in the hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo on Sunday morning. Kalamazoo Police arrived at the 500 block of Lulu St. around 3:15 a.m. and located one victim with a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later, according to police. Both women are in stable condition and their injuries are non-life threatening, said police.
WWMT
Michigan State Police searching for man shooting rounds into the air
COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police searching for a man who fired a shotgun into the air in Branch County Tuesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m., according to MSP Marshall Post. Troopers were called to a property on Central Road near Butcher Road in Coldwater, Michigan, for reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Virginia semi-truck driver sentenced in crash with MSP trooper
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi-truck driver was sentenced up to five years in prison after crashing into a Michigan State Police squad car with a semi-truck. Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months to five years in prison, with a credit of 123 days, for reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function. He must also pay $2,430.60 in restitution.
WWMT
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
WWMT
Calhoun County installs Narcan vending machine amid rising opioid death rates
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County implemented an innovative strategy to combat the opioid epidemic. The county installed a vending machine full of opioid overdose kits. Inside the kit was two doses of Narcan nasal spray with instructions for how to administer it. It also included gloves, a rescue...
WWMT
Man accused of reckless driving with baby in car, girlfriend on hood faces charge
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who police said drove around Portage with his girlfriend clinging to the hood of his car faced a judge Monday. Donald Gaddie Jr., 20, was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function. The couple's one-year-old child was in the car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
11 year old dies in Constantine Township crash
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11 year old dies after a car crashes into the SUV she was riding in Sunday afternoon. The fatal crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Klett Road and Quaker Street, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. A 49-year-old...
WWMT
Grand Rapids Police Chief praises officers who took action to save man's life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now lives to see another day after the quick thinking of two Grand Rapids Police Officers. Video released Monday by GRPD shows Officers Andrew Smith and Laura Saxton escorting a victim who had been shot to the hospital themselves rather than waiting for an ambulance.
WWMT
Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September
Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
Comments / 0