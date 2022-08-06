ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Ideas welcome for Civic Park public art project; meet with artist Aug. 11

You’re invited to participate in the design process for public art at the new Civic Park, including a meeting with the artist from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Edmonds Art Commission notes that Clark Wiegman, the artist crafting the artwork, is looking for your ideas: “…images and sounds of native animals and plants of the Pacific Northwest that you see, hear, think about and/or love.”
VFW youth essay contests underway

Every year, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 sponsors a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applications are made available through the local schools but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 8870 prior to Oct. 31.
Simple and Just is a Seattle thrift boutique with a mission

From the outside, Simple and Just might seem like another cute Ballard boutique that offers carefully-curated, thrifted clothes and accessories. But it is so much more than another thrift store. A longtime advocate for youth experiencing exploitation, Carolyn Quatier founded Simple and Just with a straightforward mission: to provide a...
Edmonds native ready to launch Offset Ciderworks

A new cider company is coming to the Seattle area Aug. 15, and it has Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace connections. Offset Ciderworks was founded by Edmonds native Adam Pinkham, and the company’s warehouse is located in Mountlake Terrace. Offset is scheduled to launch with its flagship Off Dry in cans and kegs. Made in Washington with 100% Washington fruit, Offset uses a blend of apples and pears to create world-class. off-dry offerings with no sugar added, Pinkham said.
Council committee update on Civic Park construction includes options for addressing $300K shortfall

With the opening now planned for April 2023, crews are making progress on the long-awaited renovation of Edmonds’ Civic Field into a downtown park, Edmonds Parks Director Angie Feser told the city council’s parks and public works committee Tuesday night. A key issue the council must now address: How to cover an estimated funding shortfall of $318,313.
Can you name this place in Edmonds?

Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Chris Walton? Post your answer in the comments below.
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Deep Lake High Dive

For generations people have flocked to cool water during the dog days of summer. In south King County, numerous resorts sprouted up around lakes and rivers providing park-like facilities for those seeking relief from the heat. The modern phenomenon of destination resorts was primarily the result of two societal changes: the 8-hour day / 40-hour week, generally adopted by the early 1900s; and inexpensive automobiles, many sold by Henry Ford providing ordinary Americans the ability to drive longer distances in comfort. Hitching up the horse or mule to a wagon or buggy just couldn’t compare to the speed and mobility by which cars and trucks travel.
Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail

In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights

Photographer Tom St. John shared his views of the northern lights early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. from Edmonds. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere. This post from Earthsky called it a surprise geomagnetic storm, “with perhaps more geomagnetic storming to come.”
Behind the scenes: A brief history of the Edmonds Theater

Though silent movies had been shown previously at the Odd Fellows Temple, Edmonds’ first movie theater created for that purpose was the Union Theater. Built by Fred Fourtner (who also served as Edmonds’ mayor from 1927-1933 and from 1937-1949), the Union Theater opened its doors in 1916. It was located at 418 Main St. in the Lemley Building, which now houses the Edmonds Bakery.
Letter to the editor: Let’s preserve and protect all of BD2

Why in the world would Edmonds give up some of the precious little business space in our downtown BD2 Mixed-use Commercial Zone for 100% residential buildings? We have residential zones and even BD2 allows for some residential, but there is very limited space that is zoned for business commercial. These spaces are critical for a vibrant and functioning downtown. As population and tourism swell we need to preserve and protect our business spaces. It makes absolutely no sense to give them up!
