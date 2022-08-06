Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Ideas welcome for Civic Park public art project; meet with artist Aug. 11
You’re invited to participate in the design process for public art at the new Civic Park, including a meeting with the artist from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Edmonds Art Commission notes that Clark Wiegman, the artist crafting the artwork, is looking for your ideas: “…images and sounds of native animals and plants of the Pacific Northwest that you see, hear, think about and/or love.”
myedmondsnews.com
VFW youth essay contests underway
Every year, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 sponsors a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applications are made available through the local schools but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 8870 prior to Oct. 31.
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
seattlerefined.com
Simple and Just is a Seattle thrift boutique with a mission
From the outside, Simple and Just might seem like another cute Ballard boutique that offers carefully-curated, thrifted clothes and accessories. But it is so much more than another thrift store. A longtime advocate for youth experiencing exploitation, Carolyn Quatier founded Simple and Just with a straightforward mission: to provide a...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds native ready to launch Offset Ciderworks
A new cider company is coming to the Seattle area Aug. 15, and it has Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace connections. Offset Ciderworks was founded by Edmonds native Adam Pinkham, and the company’s warehouse is located in Mountlake Terrace. Offset is scheduled to launch with its flagship Off Dry in cans and kegs. Made in Washington with 100% Washington fruit, Offset uses a blend of apples and pears to create world-class. off-dry offerings with no sugar added, Pinkham said.
myedmondsnews.com
Council committee update on Civic Park construction includes options for addressing $300K shortfall
With the opening now planned for April 2023, crews are making progress on the long-awaited renovation of Edmonds’ Civic Field into a downtown park, Edmonds Parks Director Angie Feser told the city council’s parks and public works committee Tuesday night. A key issue the council must now address: How to cover an estimated funding shortfall of $318,313.
lonelyplanet.com
The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend
Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Chris Walton? Post your answer in the comments below. It’s been 24 years since I lived in Edmonds so taking a stab at it and going to say Anthony’s Homeport?. Library parking lot – flood repair. Both Peter...
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Deep Lake High Dive
For generations people have flocked to cool water during the dog days of summer. In south King County, numerous resorts sprouted up around lakes and rivers providing park-like facilities for those seeking relief from the heat. The modern phenomenon of destination resorts was primarily the result of two societal changes: the 8-hour day / 40-hour week, generally adopted by the early 1900s; and inexpensive automobiles, many sold by Henry Ford providing ordinary Americans the ability to drive longer distances in comfort. Hitching up the horse or mule to a wagon or buggy just couldn’t compare to the speed and mobility by which cars and trucks travel.
MyNorthwest.com
Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail
In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds K-9 Keb wins search and rescue category; now competing for top hero dog honors
Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb has won the search and rescue category of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, an annual nationwide competition. Keb now is vying for the overall title of “American Humane Hero Dog,” joining six other dogs in pursuit of the top award. A...
Kidd Valley announces closure of original 1976 restaurant in University District
The original Kidd Valley restaurant, which opened in 1976, will be permanently closing, according to a Facebook post from Kidd Valley. Located on Northeast 55th Street near Ravenna Park and originally opened in 1976, the 800-square-foot restaurant needed to be remodeled to bring it up to code for the Americans with Disabilities Act.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights
Photographer Tom St. John shared his views of the northern lights early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. from Edmonds. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere. This post from Earthsky called it a surprise geomagnetic storm, “with perhaps more geomagnetic storming to come.”
myeverettnews.com
Artists Working Late On Day 4 Of Going All City Northwest In Everett Washington
Day 4 of “Going All City NW 2022” and as we approach 8 PM artists are still working on murals all over the city of Everett, Washington. Click here to follow Hyper and see the latest photos and reels of amazing work on his Instagram Page. You can...
myedmondsnews.com
Behind the scenes: A brief history of the Edmonds Theater
Though silent movies had been shown previously at the Odd Fellows Temple, Edmonds’ first movie theater created for that purpose was the Union Theater. Built by Fred Fourtner (who also served as Edmonds’ mayor from 1927-1933 and from 1937-1949), the Union Theater opened its doors in 1916. It was located at 418 Main St. in the Lemley Building, which now houses the Edmonds Bakery.
KING-5
This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza
SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples. Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic. The restaurant has...
downtownbellevue.com
Moksha Now Closed at Bellevue Square, New Gourmet Indian Restaurant to Open
Moksha, a family-owned restaurant featuring Karaikudi-style Indian cuisine, is permanently closed. It was located at Bellevue Square within the Lodge. The eatery first opened in 2012 with a menu offering a variety of meat and vegetarian dishes from Southern India. It was voted a top restaurant by The Seattle Times in its prime.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Dave & Buster’s hiring 180 positions for Lynnwood opening
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 6, 2022 – This summer, Dave & Buster’s opens its third location in the Evergreen state at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on August 29th. Taking over the old Sears location, Dave & Buster’s features nearly 40,000 square feet of the latest games, a seasonally rotated chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall of high-definition screens for an unrivaled viewing experience. The highly anticipated location is looking for 180 enthusiastic individuals to fill positions, including front and back-of-house managers, servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and many more. Applications are currently being accepted and interested candidates can complete their applications online at daveandbusters.com/careers.
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Let’s preserve and protect all of BD2
Why in the world would Edmonds give up some of the precious little business space in our downtown BD2 Mixed-use Commercial Zone for 100% residential buildings? We have residential zones and even BD2 allows for some residential, but there is very limited space that is zoned for business commercial. These spaces are critical for a vibrant and functioning downtown. As population and tourism swell we need to preserve and protect our business spaces. It makes absolutely no sense to give them up!
