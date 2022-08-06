2 killed in Orange County deputy-involved shooting, 1 hospitalized

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of shooting two men near Orlando on Saturday died at the hospital after being shot by Orange County deputies. One of the victims also succumbed to his injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Heritage Hotel at S. Orange Blossom Trail and Sand Lake Road at around 12:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired. As deputies tended to a shooting victim, they encountered a man with a gun.

The sheriff’s office said deputies ordered the man to put the gun down and he reportedly refused, so a deputy shot him. That deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Deputies said they then learned of a second gunshot victim, who was taken to the hospital alongside the other two men who were shot. According to a WESH 2 News report , deputies are still investigating the relationship between the three men.

The gun allegedly used in the shooting, via Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The shooting took place across the street from a busy shopping center. WESH spoke to Eliseo Duarte, who was going about his work organizing carts in the parking lot of the store next door to the hotel when he heard gunshots.

“It was really scary. I never heard shots like that close,” Duarte told WESH. He ducked for cover behind a car before running inside to get his manager.

“I come out here and I’m watching all these cops, like five or six cop cars just come here,” Manager Sal Khreiwesh told WESH, going on to say that he was worried for his customers on this particularly busy day.

WESH said that the sheriff’s office credits bystanders with getting police involved and helping them stop the alleged gunman.

“What’s good about this case is a lot of people called us,” Mark Canty, Orange County Sheriff’s Office undersheriff, said at a news conference. “Our deputies were able to respond and put themselves between innocent civilians and a bad guy.”

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the accused shooter.

