One evening in late July, I drove up to Zachary High to get an early feel for the buzz around the upcoming school year. Band directors Donny Alexander and Jason Venable had the marching band in front of the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. preparing for fall Friday night magic. Continuing north to the Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Complex, I noticed the lights were on in Bronco Stadium. Not to be too sentimental, but the smell of fresh cut grass in late July and early August (I know they play on turf now), humid air and the lights shining on the field can be euphoric for old ballplayers.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO