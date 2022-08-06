Read full article on original website
ESPN
New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
theadvocate.com
How LSU, Brian Kelly used the transfer portal to reload the roster: 'We've got to do this'
Around the holidays last winter, Brian Polian sat at his kitchen island. He had returned to South Bend, Indiana, after a couple of hectic weeks as LSU’s new special teams and recruiting coordinator, hoping to relax with his wife and kids. Instead, Polian spent the day on his computer...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The last time LSU missed the Top 25 preseason, the Tigers showed them
Nick Saban is on the other side of the ball now, to put it mildly, but it was in his first year as head coach of the LSU Tigers that the team last finished out of the money in the preseason poll of coaches. Saban and his team proved that omission very wrong by going 8-4 in 2000, a huge turnaround from the year before.
theadvocate.com
BJ Ojulari explains what it means to him to wear No. 18 for LSU football
LSU junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari was awarded the coveted No. 18 jersey last week for his leadership on the team. The tradition started after the 2003 season when quarterback Matt Mauck led the Tigers to their second national championship. He passed his number on to running back Jacob Hester, who led the Tigers to their 2007 national championship.
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn's Rickie Collins set to commit; ESPN to broadcast Zachary-Woodlawn game Oct. 6,
Two football commitments with LSU implications are set to take place this week. Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is set to announce his commitment at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mason’s Grill, which is located not far from the school. The announcement comes just more than a week after Collins decommitted from Purdue, a school he committed to last fall.
theadvocate.com
LSU camp Day 5 observations: Starting offensive line still 'in flux'
Five days into preseason camp, LSU continued to tinker Monday morning with the offensive line as it tries to find at least four new starters. Near the beginning of a 30-minute viewing period, LSU used a combination of left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Tre’Mond Shorts, center Garrett Dellinger, right guard Miles Frazier and right tackle Anthony Bradford.
FSU football: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams wait officially on
FSU football is in the mix for one of the most sought-after players in the 2023 class. Five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is arguably the most important recruit left on FSU’s recruiting board, and he’s set a commitment date. The news comes on the heels of Williams spending...
theadvocate.com
Here's how LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will evaluate his quarterbacks
LSU has a packed quarterback room this season, with four players in all and three in competition for the coveted starting spot — but after the fifth day of preseason camp Monday, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock didn’t provide any clues on where he’s leaning. Denbrock did describe...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Sports Notebook: Burning Questions Edition
It has been a while since our last burning questions notebook so it seems like a good time to discuss some issues that will have an impact on how successful some of the teams at FSU will be next year. These questions are meant to raise issues that will likely...
theadvocate.com
Southern football coach Eric Dooley says 'we looked good' at start of second week of camp
Southern coach Eric Dooley gave his team a meetings-only day off from practice Sunday and an afternoon practice Monday as the Jaguars moved into their second week of preseason camp. On Tuesday, the Jaguars were in the second of three days in shells before moving to full pads on Thursday....
theadvocate.com
Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football
Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
theadvocate.com
Broncos hit the field hard hoping to add another championship banner to stadium wall
One evening in late July, I drove up to Zachary High to get an early feel for the buzz around the upcoming school year. Band directors Donny Alexander and Jason Venable had the marching band in front of the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. preparing for fall Friday night magic. Continuing north to the Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Complex, I noticed the lights were on in Bronco Stadium. Not to be too sentimental, but the smell of fresh cut grass in late July and early August (I know they play on turf now), humid air and the lights shining on the field can be euphoric for old ballplayers.
Tallahassee Events Beginning August 9
The Office Trivia @ Brass Tap MidtownDate: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No cover.What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your knowledge of all things Dunder Mifflin and the hit series […]
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
theadvocate.com
From armed guards to locked doors, school systems statewide are doubling down on security
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
ecbpublishing.com
Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy Jr
Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by his two children and daughter-in-law. Tommy, “TD”, was born in Madison, Fla., on May 14, 1946, to Thomas W. and Marjorie (McClellan) Drawdy and was the oldest of three sons. He graduated from Florida State University with an accounting degree and was a self-employed accountant. He ran his accounting practice, Thomas Drawdy, Jr. Accounting, until he retired at 52 years old, in 1998, in Monticello, Fla. He served as a city council member in Monticello, was a past chairman of the Aucilla River chapter of Ducks Unlimited, was a member of Quail Unlimited, the local Kiwanis Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Monticello, Fla.
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
theadvocate.com
Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'
Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
