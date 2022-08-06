ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
GAINESVILLE, FL
theadvocate.com

BJ Ojulari explains what it means to him to wear No. 18 for LSU football

LSU junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari was awarded the coveted No. 18 jersey last week for his leadership on the team. The tradition started after the 2003 season when quarterback Matt Mauck led the Tigers to their second national championship. He passed his number on to running back Jacob Hester, who led the Tigers to their 2007 national championship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Texas State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU camp Day 5 observations: Starting offensive line still 'in flux'

Five days into preseason camp, LSU continued to tinker Monday morning with the offensive line as it tries to find at least four new starters. Near the beginning of a 30-minute viewing period, LSU used a combination of left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Tre’Mond Shorts, center Garrett Dellinger, right guard Miles Frazier and right tackle Anthony Bradford.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Parker
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Sports Notebook: Burning Questions Edition

It has been a while since our last burning questions notebook so it seems like a good time to discuss some issues that will have an impact on how successful some of the teams at FSU will be next year. These questions are meant to raise issues that will likely...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theadvocate.com

Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football

Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
JACKSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Florida State#American Football#Wr#Lsu#Catholic#Division#Lovejoy High School#Zachary High School
theadvocate.com

Broncos hit the field hard hoping to add another championship banner to stadium wall

One evening in late July, I drove up to Zachary High to get an early feel for the buzz around the upcoming school year. Band directors Donny Alexander and Jason Venable had the marching band in front of the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. preparing for fall Friday night magic. Continuing north to the Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Complex, I noticed the lights were on in Bronco Stadium. Not to be too sentimental, but the smell of fresh cut grass in late July and early August (I know they play on turf now), humid air and the lights shining on the field can be euphoric for old ballplayers.
ZACHARY, LA
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning August 9

The Office Trivia @ Brass Tap MidtownDate: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No cover.What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your knowledge of all things Dunder Mifflin and the hit series […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
ecbpublishing.com

Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy Jr

Thomas Waring “Tommy” Drawdy, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by his two children and daughter-in-law. Tommy, “TD”, was born in Madison, Fla., on May 14, 1946, to Thomas W. and Marjorie (McClellan) Drawdy and was the oldest of three sons. He graduated from Florida State University with an accounting degree and was a self-employed accountant. He ran his accounting practice, Thomas Drawdy, Jr. Accounting, until he retired at 52 years old, in 1998, in Monticello, Fla. He served as a city council member in Monticello, was a past chairman of the Aucilla River chapter of Ducks Unlimited, was a member of Quail Unlimited, the local Kiwanis Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Monticello, Fla.
MONTICELLO, FL
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
theadvocate.com

Bob Giles on his 40 years in Lafayette: 'The greatest motivation for me is fear of failure'

Supply chain issues and other challenges continue to hamper car dealership to the point where consumers offering trade-ins are a welcome sight for dealerships. Bob Giles with Giles Automotive talked about what’s happening in the industry and his history with the business on the latest edition of the Discover Lafayette podcast. Giles said his dealership would carry as many as 350 new vehicles at his Nissan dealership, but today it averages about 20.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy