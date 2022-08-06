ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Grayson Looking To Catch Tom Brady’s Eye

By Rock Riley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPQ6L_0h7Zfjy100 Bucs wide receiver Cyril Grayson, Photo by Rock Riley

TAMPA, Fla. – Bucs wide receiver Cyril Grayson knows he’s a long shot to make the Bucs roster because of so many talented receivers. But Grayson doesn’t look to see what other receivers are doing, he’s just staying positive and working at his craft.

“I’m doing a good job,” Grayson said. “Doing the assignments, controlling what I can control. I think I’m putting my best foot forward.”

It doesn’t hurt that Grayson, who never played college football, does have some history with QB Tom Brady . Grayson caught his first NFL touchdown from Brady , a 50-yard score last October vs the Saints. Is Grayson looking to impress Brady this training camp?

“Whatever it is in his ( Tom Brady ) mind and people upstairs and Tom, they’ll make the decisions. We’ll see where it is, whenever September gets here.”

Grayson also bailed out Brady and the Bucs in that infamous Jets game in the Meadowlands last season when Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads and jersey and left. Grayson caught the game-winning TD pass with 15 seconds left.

Grayson, who was an All-American track sprinter at LSU says the mindset with this Bucs team is Super Bowl or bust and he certainly wants to be a part of it.

“I think every time we come out here to practice, every time we are in meeting rooms, that’s the only thing that is on our minds.”

Grayson knows if he can’t crack this lineup with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Jaelon Darden, Tyler Johnson, Scottie Miller, and others, if he looks good in the preseason he’ll surely be picked up by another team. But Grayson isn’t thinking like that now. He wants to make plays with the Bucs and make sure Number 12 is noticing.

