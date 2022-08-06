‘Putin’s Chef’ Is Personally Touring Russian Prisons for Wagner Recruits to Fight in Ukraine, Reports Say

Read full article on original website
Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
Fact Check: Is North Korea Sending 100K Soldiers to Fight Against Ukraine?
Several Western media outlets repeated the claim about the alleged Kim Jong Un offer of support to Putin, but what is the basis for the claim?
Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance
Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals
A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia
It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON
The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
‘I’m Aiming at the Russians’: The Tiny Country That Fears It’s Putin’s Next Target
It’s been a weird six months for Karolina Kalinauskaitė. Six months ago, she was driving a truck, now she’s part of a paramilitary volunteer force preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion of the EU. Lithuania, a tiny former Soviet republic home to 2.7 million people...
US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says
The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
China sending troops and tanks to Russia
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Iran supreme leader lauds Putin for starting Ukraine war and says if he hadn't, "dangerous" NATO would have
Tehran, Iran — Iran's supreme leader offered his staunch support Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's war in Ukraine. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demonized the U.S.-led NATO alliance and said the West was really working to prevent the growth of an "independent and strong" Russia. A report...
U.S. Has One Weapon That Can Counter Iran's Drone Gift to Putin
The White House has said it believes Iran is providing Russia "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to use in its invasion of Ukraine.
A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine
An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
Putin's Rumored Mistress May Have Sparked Change in Foreign Policy: Book
A new biography detailing the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that the rumored mistress of the Kremlin leader may have impacted his approach to foreign policy. In Putin, which is set to hit the stands next Tuesday, Phillip Short describes Putin's isolation as a world leader and how...
Russian soldiers who refuse to participate in Ukraine war 'are being held in torture pits'
Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are allegedly being forced back into battle on threat of execution, or rounded up and held in 'torture pits', basements and garages in the Luhansk region. Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told...
Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia
A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
