WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I’ll kill you:’ Woman says man stomped on her face, punched her and held a knife to her throat

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZYcn_0h7ZeAEV00
Caleb Becker (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is in custody and facing assault and battery charges after a woman claims he attacked her in a hotel room.

According to police reports, a woman reported that while an old friend of hers, Caleb Becker, was in prison from 2013 to 2021, she moved from Texas to Cobb County and moved in with his parents.

After moving into a hotel following his release, the woman said Becker went “crazy” and attacked her.

When officers met the woman in the hospital, officers reported that her eyes were swollen nearly shut, her cheek was cut and she had several bruises.

When asked what happened to her face, the woman told police that after watching a movie, she went to the restroom and when she returned, Becker attacked.

She said Becker slammed her face into a refrigerator, punched her in the face, threw her on the ground and stomped on her face.

Becker then dragged her to the restroom and tried to drown her in the toilet.

After more punching and choking, the woman said she realized Becker had a knife against her throat and heard him say, “I’ll kill you.”

After speaking with the victims, officers obtained warrants to charge Becker with aggravated assault with the intent to murder, aggravated assault strangulation and aggravated assault disfigure.

Becker is currently being held in the Cobb County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.

Comments / 18

Universe1
2d ago

Caleb Becker did 18 years in prison. And I guess in all that time, he is so use to being in the company of men, he totally lost all sense of how to treat a woman. Well congratulations to Caleb. He will be going back for at least another 18 years. There he can meet new men friends, to love and to hold. 😄😄😄😄

Reply(5)
17
Cool Breeze
2d ago

He is institutionalized, he is to use to being around men. Somebody probably did him that way thats why he did it to her.

Reply
8
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
173K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
