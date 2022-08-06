ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The 562

BREAKING: Athletics Director Andy Fee Leaving Long Beach State, Headed to Washington

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Big changes are coming at Long Beach State, as Executive Director of Athletics Andy Fee announced his departure from the university on Tuesday morning. Fee has been the AD at the Beach for just over five years, but is leaving for a position at the University of Washington, where he will become the Deputy Athletics Director and Chief of Staff for the Huskies.
scorebooklive.com

Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 1 St. John Bosco (California)

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 1 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a return to CIF State Open Division championship game since last winning it at the end of the 2019 season. Under longtime head coach Jason Negro, the Braves finished with...
Southern Minnesota News

Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass

(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers News: Vin Scully Funeral Services Held in Westlake Village

It's incredibly fitting that Vin Scully was put to rest among his family members and close friends. Despite his incredible stature in Dodgers history, baseball history, and sports history, Vin never craved the spotlight. His preference was to make the players and team the star of the show throughout his 67 years as the Dodgers announcer.
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Vivid Snacks

You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles

With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
vanlifewanderer.com

Chili John’s – One Of Burbank’s Most Beloved Restaurants

What started as a chili restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1913 by a Lithuanian immigrant named John Isaac would soon become a family legacy and a historical staple in a town halfway across the country. Before Chili John’s was born, Isaac was serving up his soon to be famous chili at his bar in 1900. Soon after, the first Chili John’s was born.
KTLA.com

L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically

More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
coloradoboulevard.net

The Hotel Carver: Pasadena’s First Black-Owned Hotel

In Lynn Hudson’s recent book, ‘West of Jim Crow: California and the Color Line’ there is a quote from long-time community activist Ruby McKnight Williams. It shatters the assumption that racism was an issue in the South, but not on the enlightened West Coast. “I didn’t see any difference in Pasadena and Mississippi except that they were spelled differently,” replied Ms. McKnight-Williams when asked about race relations in the city.
